Anirudh Ravichander unveils K-13 teaser

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander on Monday launched the teaser of Arulnithi starrer K-13. Touted to be a mystery thriller, the Barath Neelakantan directorial has Shraddha Srinath, who is currently busy with Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of Pink, playing the female lead.

With K-13 teaser getting released, we can say for sure, thrillers seem to interest Arulnithi more. He has previously starred in films like Demonte Colony and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal. In the teaser, Arulnithi looks troubled and wakes up from a chair. There’s “sorry” scribbled on the walls that face him. You hear Shraddha’s voice-over that asks towards the end, “what’s wrong in wanting to be alone?” However, it is not clear what role does she play in this psychological mystery thriller.

The teaser has been cut racily, leaving us thinking what could be the crux of the film — depression — perhaps? We need to wait and watch. Arulnithi is seen moving frantically from frame to frame. But, we are not sure if this is an illusion or he really does so. Director Adhik Ravichandran, actors Gayathrie and Yogi Babu make fleeting appearances in the teaser. According to sources. Adhik will make a cameo appearance.

K-13, produced by SP Sankar and Santha Priya, has music by CS Sam of Vikram Vedha-fame, besides Aravinnd Singh on the camera and Antony Ruben on editing.

CS Sam tells indianexpress.com, “Super pumped for this one that actually came to me fully finished. I was personally amazed by the script, the thought, the visuals, and the way it has been made.”

K-13 happens to be a house address, and it is connected to the premise of the film. An excited Shraddha Srinath took to Twitter and wrote, “Holy. Just watched the teaser of my upcoming film, and I’m stunned, if I say so myself.”