K13 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamil thriller K13 has found its way to Tamilrockers, a piracy website which allows users to illegally download latest movies and TV shows.

Directed by Barath Neelakantan, K13 stars Arulnithi and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Tamilrockers has been a source of pain for television and film production houses for years now. The site regularly uploads illegal high definition copies of latest movies and TV shows, sometimes as soon as they are released, costing the studios a lot of money.

Last year, Tamilrockers leaked several big movies like Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Thugs of Hindostan, possibly causing the loss of crores of rupees to production houses and distributors. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

K13, meanwhile, has opened to mixed reviews. The film was given 2 stars by Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana. She wrote in her review, “Finding films that accurately depict mental illness can be a bit tricky. In addition to portraying depression in a humanising way, K13 strives to show everyone is struggling with something. It is not easy to find characters in films that seek support from mental health professionals often because we think it is a sign of weakness to do so. It is not as if mental health issues were never touched upon by the present generations of filmmakers, but K13 doesn’t glamourise or oversell them.

Subhakeerthana added, “The problem is perhaps the nature of storytelling. For example, when you find a dead body, you don’t ask questions to yourself. You run from the spot. You don’t plot something to escape from the situation. You see, the writing never convinces us: this situation is real, these people are real.”