Jyotika’s next film titled Pon Magal Vandhaal

Actor Suriya on Monday took to Twitter to unveil the title and first look of Jyotika’s next film. Titled Pon Magal Vandha, the movie will be bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Advertising

“Jo’s next!! Proud to launch… #PonMagalVandhal #KBhagyaraj sir @rparthiepan Sir #Pandiarajan sir #PratapPothen sir @fredrickjj @rajsekarpandian @ramji_ragebe1 @govind_vasantha @AntonyLRuben @Amaranart @poornimaRamasw1 @thanga18 @proyuvraaj @2D_ENTPVTLTD,” Suriya tweeted.

Helmed by JJ Fredrick, Pon Magal Vandhaal also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban, Pratap Pothen and Pandirarajan. The crew also includes music director Govind Vasantha of 96 fame, cinematographer Ramji and editor Ruben.

Pon Magal Vandhal is, reportedly, a thriller and the first look poster features a smoking gun and a paper windmill. Reports suggest Jyotika will be playing a character who is on the run. The movie is expected to release later this year.

Jyotika, who was last seen in social drama Raatchasi, has a number of releases lined up, including Jackpot and an untitled film with her brother-in-law Karthi.