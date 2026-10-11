‘Has to be from male side’: Jyotika reveals 4 factors behind her equal relationship with Suriya

Jyotika has praised her husband Suriya for treating her as an equal in their relationship. She also recalled how he was ‘supportive’ when she took crucial decisions in her acting career.

During a chat with Galatta India, Jyotika revealed the secret to her ‘equal’ relationship with Suriya. “You’re equal when you respect each other, appreciate each other, give each other space, and when there’s a friendship between a couple. These four factors balance everything out. Then, love happens because of these four things,” she said.

The actress further added, “With Suriya and me, it was always appreciation and respect, which has to be from the male side, because 80% women do give respect and love. When it comes from a man, it means a lot to a woman.”