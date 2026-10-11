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‘Has to be from male side’: Jyotika reveals 4 factors behind her equal relationship with Suriya
Actor Jyotika recently opened up about having respect, appreciation and space in her relationship with her husband, actor Suriya.
Jyotika has praised her husband Suriya for treating her as an equal in their relationship. She also recalled how he was ‘supportive’ when she took crucial decisions in her acting career.
During a chat with Galatta India, Jyotika revealed the secret to her ‘equal’ relationship with Suriya. “You’re equal when you respect each other, appreciate each other, give each other space, and when there’s a friendship between a couple. These four factors balance everything out. Then, love happens because of these four things,” she said.
The actress further added, “With Suriya and me, it was always appreciation and respect, which has to be from the male side, because 80% women do give respect and love. When it comes from a man, it means a lot to a woman.”
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Jyotika took a break from acting after marrying Suriya in 2006 to raise their children, Diya and Dev. However, she returned to Tamil cinema after a seven-year hiatus. Speaking about Suriya’s support throughout her journey, she said, “I started work, stopped when I wanted to, then I drifted to Mumbai and I’m here with my kids. He has been supportive during the whole journey. When you call it equals, it’s not professionally and it’s not when you’re alpha in your own strata, it’s more to do with appreciation, respect and space. I think that goes a long way.”
The couple relocated from Chennai to Mumbai after the pandemic to be closer to Jyotika’s ageing parents.
Suriya and Jyotika got married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai, after dating each other for a few years. They have two children – daughter Diya and son Dev, born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. The couple recently renewed their vows at a castle in Scotland. Jyotika had posted many pictures and videos from the ceremony on social media.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suriya is now gearing up for Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy Scene. It is set to hit theatres on November 6. On the other hand, Jyotika last starred in System.
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