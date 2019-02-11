Jyotika and Revathy team up for comedy entertainer

Jyotika, whose latest release was Kaatrin Mozhi, has been working on her next, directed by debutant S Raj. This untitled film, launched last year, is produced by SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures and has an impressive star cast including Poornima Bhagyaraj, Hareesh Peradi, Sathyan, Kavitha Bharathi and others. While this project, in which Jyotika plays a Government school teacher, is nearing the stage of completion, she has signed a comedy entertainer, directed by Kalyan of Gulebagavali-fame.

Produced by Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment, this film will have Revathy in an important role, besides Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and Anandaraj. Vishal Chandrasekhar of Jil Jung Juk-fame has been zeroed in on as the music director for this yet-to-be-titled project.

Sources say this one will also be dubbed in Telugu. Earlier, there were rumours that for the first time, three veteran actor-directors – Bharathiraaja, Bhagyaraj and Parthiepan will come together for this film. However, an official announcement on this is awaited.

Meanwhile, Jyotika is said to be in talks for a pivotal role in SJ Suryah-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uyarndha Manithan.