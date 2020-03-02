Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal to hit screens on March 27

Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika in the lead, will be bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika in the lead, will be bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Actor Suriya took to Twitter on Monday to unveil Jyotika’s look from her upcoming film Ponmagal Vandhaal. The movie is set to hit screens on March 27, 2020.

“A film very special to Jo and us!! #PonmagalVandhalFL #PMVWorldwideMarch27th #Jyotika #KBhagyaraj @rparthiepan #Pandiarajan #PratapPothen #Thyagarajan @fredrickji @rajsekarpandian @ramji_ragebe1 @govind_vasantha @AntonyLRuben @2D_ENTPVTLTD @amaljos31158832 @SakthiFilmFctry,” Suriya tweeted.

In the poster, Jyotika sports the lawyer’s coat and is surrounded by various newspaper clippings.

Helmed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban, Pratap Pothen and Pandirarajan. The crew also includes music director Govind Vasantha of 96 fame, cinematographer Ramji and editor Ruben.

Jyotika had a busy 2019, appearing in three films including the social-drama Ratchaasi, comedy Jackpot and thriller Thambi.

