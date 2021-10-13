Jyotika on Udanpirappe: My inspiration is my mother-in-law

For the first time in her career, Jyotika will be seen playing a village woman in her upcoming film Udanpirappe. And she didn’t have to look far for inputs to get into the skin of her character, thanks to her mother-in-law and Suriya’s extended family members, who still live in their native villages.

“I did refer to a lot of characters in real life while preparing for it. My inspiration is my mother-in-law at home and a lot of other women, who I have known for 15 years since my marriage. My husband’s entire family belongs to little villages around Coimbatore. And I picked up a lot of things from my conversations with all the ladies in the family,” Jyotika told indianexpress.com.

Judging by the trailer, Udanpirappe seems like a throwback to the 90s tear-jerker. And it seems Udanpirappe’s sentimental heft is one of the reasons why Jyotika said yes to this film.

“I was attracted to this film because it offered me a character that I hadn’t done before. When you play characters from different age groups, it makes you feel complete and it is a fulfilling experience,” she added.

Udanpirappe is also a special project for Jyotika as it is her 50th film. And the actor is convinced that she couldn’t have asked for a better role to mark this milestone in her career. “I was able to perform the biggest strength of women in this film. That’s silence. Because about 90 per cent of women are living in silence, but they are strong. They are silent but strong. It is the most beautiful character I have played in my career,” she said.

Udanpirappe is the second movie of the four-film deal that Suriya’s 2D Entertainment has signed with Amazon Prime Video. The first film was director Arisil Moorthy’s political satire Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum.

Written and directed by Era Saravanan, Udanpirappe also stars Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan and Soori in key roles. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 14.