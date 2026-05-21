Jyotika on the success of Karuppu: ‘Suriya performed brilliantly in the last ten minutes’

Jyotika has watched Suriya make films for as long as she has known him. She knows what a hit looks like and she knows what a performance looks like. What the actor said about Karuppu was that it gave her both and that the last ten minutes in particular gave her something she did not expect to feel quite so strongly.

“The last ten minutes of the film, Suriya has really performed brilliantly. That combination is very rare to have: a performance, plus fresh storytelling, infused with heroic moments, massy scenes, that whole combo is very rare to happen where it also makes numbers and is also loved and a performance is also taken into consideration. So it’s happened now and we’re so overwhelmed and so happy with the love. It’s celebration at home,” Jyotika said in a recent interview with Sudhir Srinivasan.