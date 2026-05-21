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Jyotika on the success of Karuppu: ‘Suriya performed brilliantly in the last ten minutes’
As Karuppu rewrites Suriya's box office records, his wife Jyotika spoke about what the film's success means for the family and why numbers matter even for the best storytellers
Jyotika has watched Suriya make films for as long as she has known him. She knows what a hit looks like and she knows what a performance looks like. What the actor said about Karuppu was that it gave her both and that the last ten minutes in particular gave her something she did not expect to feel quite so strongly.
“The last ten minutes of the film, Suriya has really performed brilliantly. That combination is very rare to have: a performance, plus fresh storytelling, infused with heroic moments, massy scenes, that whole combo is very rare to happen where it also makes numbers and is also loved and a performance is also taken into consideration. So it’s happened now and we’re so overwhelmed and so happy with the love. It’s celebration at home,” Jyotika said in a recent interview with Sudhir Srinivasan.
The pressure Jyotika named first
Before she said any of that, Jyotika said something else. “Suriya loves telling good stories,” she said, adding, “He always makes sure there is a story in every film. But the box office numbers are also required. For heroes, for any actor, any budget, no one is here to be in a loss. So it’s very important to churn out the numbers.”
Also Read: Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya’s film earns Rs 175 cr globally; aims for Rs 200 cr club
Commercial survival is not a footnote in Indian cinema, it is the condition under which everything else becomes possible. A film can have artistic ambition or it can have mass appeal, and occasionally it has both, but the second rarely arrives without the first being negotiated away somewhere in the process. Jyotika was acknowledging that tension plainly before she talked about how Karuppu navigated it.
Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, is Suriya’s 45th film. It is built around the Tamil folk deity Karuppuswamy, a fierce guardian god rooted in village-level justice and boundary protection. In the film, the deity enters a wager and takes human form as a lawyer named Saravanan to prove that truth can prevail inside a corrupt legal system without divine help. RJ Balaji, who previously worked in the devotional-fantasy space with his 2020 film Mookuthi Amman, plays the antagonist, a crooked lawyer named Baby Kannan who has bent the entire court system to his advantage. Trisha Krishnan plays Preethi, a lawyer who becomes Saravanan’s closest ally after discovering his true identity.
Jyotika described Karuppu as something that sits outside the category of a routine commercial release. “If you see Karuppu, along with being an absolute fan and commercial film, there is a story going on,” she said, adding, “He’s played a god, and there is something to the script. It’s not one of the run-of-the-mill commercial films. It has its own soul. It’s just been put across differently for the masses to see.”
What the numbers say
Karuppu crossed Rs 100 crore net at the Indian box office, the first film in Suriya’s career to achieve that figure domestically. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 175.96 crore in worldwide gross collections, comprising Rs 121.96 crore from India and Rs 54 crore from overseas, across 36,256 shows, with a net collection of Rs 105.35 crore. It surpassed Suryia’s previous career-best, Singam 2, which had held his lifetime gross record for thirteen years.
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