Jyotika on marriage with Suriya, parenting: ‘It’s not just him supporting me, I chose to do less work’

Jyotika, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video legal drama System, recently opened up about her marriage to Suriya, making independent choices in a male-dominated industry, and reclaiming space for herself both personally and professionally. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ashutosh Gowariker.

During a conversation with Zoom TV, Jyotika spoke about how she and Suriya have built their marriage around mutual understanding and shared responsibilities, especially while raising their children.

“I think a marriage is all about balance. And it’s not about just him supporting me. It’s also about me supporting him when he leaves for work and I take care of the house. I choose to do lesser work. I choose to sit back when it’s important. And he sits back when I have to leave for an outdoor schedule. There’s always one of us at home with the kids. So I think a marriage has to be hand in glove. It has to work in a balanced way,” she said.

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Jyotika on making her own choices in a male-dominated industry

The actor also spoke about making independent choices in the film industry and the importance of standing by her decisions, even if that means turning down major projects.

“I think we do, we’re still doing it subconsciously. I think there hasn’t been a single, I cannot point out to anything recently, very recently, but just making your own choices and just saying no to certain big films, you know, and just saying a flat no because you’re not given that deal in it or doing it also is fine if it’s your own choice,” she said.

Jyotika added that she also tries to communicate social messages through her films, even if subconsciously.

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“So I just feel just taking those calls in a male-dominated industry itself, I think it feels like you’re on your own terms and saying a lot of social things through films also, I think that matters. At least somewhere subconsciously, I feel in my films, I have been — whether, I don’t know if I intended to — but I have been giving a couple of social messages through the film,” she added.

Jyotika on facing sexism

Earlier, in a conversation with News18 Showsha, Jyotika had spoken about the sexism she continues to face despite being a successful star herself. The actor pointed out how conversations around her achievements are often framed through the lens of her marriage to Suriya.

“If I say that I feel lucky to have married Suriya, people say that he’s a really nice guy. If he says that he feels lucky to have married a nice woman, the conversation is once again like Suriya is such a nice guy that he’s thinking of his wife. Sometimes, it reaches a level where you may have an identity crisis. There are hundreds of instances that I can point out,” she said.

Why Suriya and Jyotika moved to Mumbai

After spending decades in Chennai, Suriya and Jyotika relocated to Mumbai following the pandemic where they live with their children, Diya and Dev. In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Suriya explained that the move helped Jyotika reconnect with herself personally and professionally.

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“I’ll be very open. Jyotika shifted to Chennai when she was 18 or 19 and lived there for 27 years. She was with me, my family, and she gave up her career, friends, and her Bandra lifestyle. After COVID, there was a need for change. Her career had plateaued, and the writing felt repetitive. We started 2D Entertainment because there was a lack of women-centric films,” Suriya had said.

The actor further spoke about how the move helped Jyotika find happiness again.

“She is happy spending time in Mumbai and reconnecting with her parents. I’ve come to realise that, just like men, women also need vacations, friendships, financial independence, respect, and time for fitness. Why should we take away her time with her family? It’s important to shift our mindset from ‘I, me, and myself.’ I’m glad to see her growth as an actress, and I hope she finds even more beautiful opportunities,” he added.

She was last seen in the Netflix crime drama series Dabba Cartel (2025), where she shared the screen with Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Bhupendra Jadawat, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand, among others.