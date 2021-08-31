scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Jyotika makes Instagram debut with holiday photos, Suriya says 'My pondatti strongest'

Jyotika has finally made her Instagram debut and her husband Suriya becomes the first person to comment on her maiden Insta post.

August 31, 2021 4:37:40 pm
Jyotika instagram debutSuriya welcomed Jyotika on Instagram with a sweet comment. (Photo: Suriya/Instagram)

Suriya and Jyotika are often tagged as couple goals, and they have proved it yet again. On Wednesday, Jyotika made her Instagram debut. She posted photos from her picturesque trip to the Himalayas. The actor went for the trip on Independence Day as the first photo has her striking a pose with the Indian flag.

Sharing the photos, Jyotika wrote that she is on the photo-sharing app to share a lot of positivity and give a glimpse of her lockdown diaries. “Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries. At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes , 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin , n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u. Life is only an existence, unless we start living it! India is gorgeous! Jai hind!” she wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

As soon as she shared the pictures, her husband and superstar Suriya was the first one to drop the comment. Calling Jyotika “the strongest”, Suriya welcomed his wife on Instagram. “My pondatti Strongest!!! Thrilled to see you on Insta,” his comment read.

Talking about making her Instagram debut, Jyotika, who is popularly known as Jo, shared, “I am happy to start my social media journey with Instagram today, and I look forward to sharing key moments from my life with my fans.”

“For a very long time now, my well wishers have been urging me to join Instagram, which is loved by billions of people globally. Through my Instagram account, I look forward to spreading happiness, and connecting with all my loved ones – friends, family and fans,” she said in a statement.

Suriya and Jyotika got married in 2006. The couple have two children together. The actor, who has featured in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films, was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, which released in 2020. She has Udanpirappe to her credit. Suriya, on the other hand, some interesting projects lined up. He will be next seen in Jai Bhim, which is slated to release on Diwali on Amazon Prime Video.

