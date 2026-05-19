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Debuts in both Hindi, Tamil flopped, but Jyotika was embraced by South while Bollywood rejected her
Jyotika reveals why Bollywood failed her despite a successful Tamil career. While praising the South Indian industry, she also notes better writing for women in Hindi films.
Although Jyotika made her acting debut in Bollywood with director Priyadarshan’s Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998), a remake of the Malayalam film Aniyathipraavu (1997), it was the Tamil film industry that catapulted her to stardom, offering her a wide range of characters. A five-time recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress, the most by any artiste, Jyotika ranks among the most successful actors in the industry. In fact, her stardom reached such high levels in the 2000s that she often gave her male contemporaries a run for their money.
While she has worked in several Hindi films over the years, Jyotika recently admitted that she wouldn’t have attained as much success had she confined herself to Bollywood. Although her debut films in both Hindi and Tamil flopped, Jyotika noted that, while she immediately stopped receiving work in Bollywood, numerous opportunities began coming her way in Tamil, as the industry was more focused on her performance and unperturbed by the box-office verdicts of her movies.
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Jyotika on how her Bollywood career (briefly) ended
“I have done certain films (in South) when I was young, which I really don’t know if I would have had those choices if I were here (in Bollywood). My first Hindi film didn’t do well at the box office, and the doors were immediately shut for me. At the same time, my first Tamil film also didn’t do well at the box office, but they looked at my work, and I got flooded by film offers after that,” she said during a conversation with Times Entertainment.
Sharing that the South Indian film industry has offered her a wide range of roles since her start, Jyotika noted, “I feel, I may not have received those kinds of opportunities here.” She nonetheless pointed out that the regional industries in the South have yet to master the art of writing for older women as excellently as Hindi cinema does now.
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“When I returned to Bollywood in my 40s, I felt that the way they are writing for women here… we still have to explore that space in the South. Female characters aged 40 and above are sensibly written here. So, both Bollywood and the South industry have their pluses and minuses,” she added.
About Jyotika
Jyotika is currently gearing up for the release of her Amazon Prime Video film, System, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The legal drama also features Sonakshi Sinha and Ashutosh Gowariker in key roles. She was last seen in the Netflix crime drama series Dabba Cartel (2025), where she shared the screen with Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Bhupendra Jadawat, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand, among others.
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