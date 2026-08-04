Jyotika earned 3 times more than Suriya early in their careers: ‘Now it’s 30 times less’

Although two decades have passed since they tied the knot, Suriya and Jyotika continue to serve couple goals, setting the bar exceptionally high. The two remain each other’s biggest cheerleaders and never miss a chance to keep the romance alive. Mentioning that they feel overjoyed seeing each other grow, Jyotika recently admitted that Suriya is a green flag.

Interestingly, she also played a key role in shaping his career, as it was she who recommended his name to director Gautham Vasudev Menon for their action thriller Kaakha Kaakha (2003), which eventually became his first major blockbuster as a solo male lead. In fact, by the time Kaakha Kaakha was being made, Jyotika was already a massive star in Tamil cinema with many hits to her name.

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From Kaakha Kaakha recommendation to early salary gaps

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the couple recalled that Jyotika was paid three times Suriya’s salary early in their careers. “Now, it’s 30 times less,” Jyotika quipped, cracking up Suriya.

She also admitted that he’s a “green flag.” “He’s remarkable as a man, as a husband, and as an actor, of course. There is an equality in his head, and I feel you have to be born with that. It has to be an inner feel. Otherwise, it doesn’t reflect.”

She added, “You have to feel the woman with you. If she doesn’t want to cook, let it be. Those are things we have heard, right? I am not trying to be a feminist here. But we are equals at home. And it only comes out of a genuine, deep within feeling inside a man. Suriya has it in him.”

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“If I ever am cooking, he steps into the kitchen and cooks with me. We do things together, from filmmaking to raising kids, and going on holidays. I think we just like to see each other grow,” she said.

Decades-long on-screen romance and beyond

Suriya and Jyotika joined forces for the first time in director Vasanth’s Poovellam Kettuppar (1999), where they were cast opposite each other. They then appeared together in movies such as Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000), Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan (2004), Maayavi (2005), and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006).

The two tied the knot in 2006, and Jyotika soon took a break from cinema to focus on their family. She eventually made a comeback in 2015 with Rosshan Andrrews’ 36 Vayadhinile. Suriya and Jyotika have two children together.