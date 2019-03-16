July Kaatril full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamil romantic comedy July Kaatril has been leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers. This KC Sundaram directorial is just the latest victim of the site that has become a big pain for the country’s film industry.

July Kaatril stars Ananth Nag, Anju Kurian, Samyuktha Menon, Sathish and Paloma Monnappa. Sundaram has also written the screenplay and dialogues. Joshua Sridhar has composed the music of the film.

Despite intervention by law enforcement agencies and no less than the Madras High Court, the site continues unabated. The High Court had instructed the internet service providers (ISPs) to block the access to Tamilrockers, which they promptly did.

But it soon appeared with new URLs and many users can access even the older URLs using proxy servers. Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is arguably the biggest victim of the site. It was Lyca Productions, the banner behind the film, going to the court that led the court to ban the site.

Other notable victims of the site include Thugs of Hindostan, Badla, Viswasam, Petta, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. As you can see, the site is not limited to south Indian films only.

It has also regularly uploaded high-profile TV shows like Sacred Games and Game of Thrones.