Jisshu Sengupta to star in Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi

Jisshu Sengupta joins the cast of Thalaivi. Jisshu Sengupta joins the cast of Thalaivi.

Actor Jisshu Sengupta will make his Kollywood debut with the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi.

We hear the renowned Bengali actor will be playing the role of Sobhan Babu in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer. A source said Jisshu was cast in the project as the makers felt he bears an uncanny resemblance to veteran Telugu actor Sobhan Babu.

The source added, “Jishu was glad that he was approached with the offer, and has started the prep work.”

In an interview with a Tamil magazine, Jayalalithaa had admitted that she found deep attachment with Sobhan Babu, who was a married man then. Jayalalithaa and Sobhan Babu were rumoured to have been in a live-in relationship for a brief period.

Jisshu Sengupta made his debut in the Telugu film industry with N.T.R. Kathanayakudu in 2019. Further, the actor was seen in a key role in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Directed by Vijay of Madrasapattinam fame, Thalaivi will hit screens on June 26, 2020. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Priyamani and Prakash Raj.

Up next, Jisshu Sengupta will be seen as Vidya Balan’s husband in the Shakuntala Devi biopic.

