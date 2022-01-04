scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Jiiva announces family entertainer Varalaru Mukkiyam with father RB Choudary on birthday

Jiiva, best known for Keerthi Chakra, Kattradhu Thamizh, Raam, and Neethaane En Ponvasantham, among others, is RB Choudary's youngest son.

By: PTI | Chennai |
January 4, 2022 1:15:28 pm
Jiiva's Varalaru MukkiyamJiiva shared the first look of Varalaru Mukkiyam. (Photo: SuperGoodFilms_/Twitter)

Tamil film actor Jiiva has teamed up with his producer father RB Choudary for his next film titled Varalaru Mukkiyam, the makers said on Tuesday. The family entertainer will be helmed by Santhosh Rajan and produced by Choudary under his banner Super Good films.

The father-son duo has previously worked together on films like Aasai Aasaiyai in 2003, which marked the acting debut of Jiiva as a lead actor. Some of their other movies include Thithikudhe, Kacheri Arambam and Jilla.

The production house made the announcement on Jiiva’s 37th birthday.

“Our #Production92 Starring Birthday Boy @JiivaOfficial titled as #VaralaruMukkiyam. A complete fun-filled family entertainer. A #SanthoshRajan Directorial @kashmira_9 @PragyaNagra @DoneChannel1 #HBDJiiva,” read the post on Super Good Films official Twitter handle.

Jiiva, best known for Keerthi Chakra, Kattradhu Thamizh, Raam, and Neethaane En Ponvasantham, among others, is Choudary’s youngest son.

The actor, whose real name is Amar B Choudary, made his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s 2021 sports drama 83. In the film, based on India’s historic World Cup victory in 1983, Jiiva played the role of the swashbuckling opening batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth for which he received favourable reviews.

Also read |Rajinikanth applauds 83, calls it ‘magnificent’: ‘What a movie!’

Varalaru Mukkiyam also stars Kashmira Pardesi, most popular for her appearance in Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal, and Pragya Nagra, well known for her TikTok Videos and Tamil web series Lockdown Kadhal.

