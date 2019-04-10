Jiiva’s fanboy moment with Kapil Dev

We had told you Jiiva was making his Bollywood debut with 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. Recently, the Kattradhu Tamizh actor had met former Indian captain Kapil Dev. In the film, Jiiva will play former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, and he has been practising the sport for more than four months. According to sources, he attended sessions under the supervision of Indian cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

On Instagram, Jiiva had shared a photo with Kapil Dev and wrote, “My first hero.” Apparently, Kapil will mentor the team along with Yashpal Sharma, Madan Lal and a few other cricketers.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film, scheduled to release in April 2020, chronicles India’s World Cup victory in 1983.

Earlier, the makers were in talks with Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun to play Srikkanth, but the offer went to Jiiva, as they needed a Tamil actor who had the proficiency to essay the portions of Srikkanth, a Tamilian. Eventually, the Gypsy actor came on board last year in October. Currently, the cast of the film (Ranveer Singh, Chirag Patil, YouTuber Sahil Khattar, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk, Sunny Kaushal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu and others) is camped in Dharamshala for training. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya will be assisting Kabir Khan on the film, which is said to go on floors in London with a 100-day schedule either in May or June.

Also, we hear the climax portions will be shot in Lord’s Cricket Ground, England.