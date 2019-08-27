Jayaram joins Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

Seasoned actor Jayaram is said to be the latest actor to join the star cast of ace-filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

If the rumours are true, the epic film will be Jayaram’s maiden collaboration with Ratnam.

The sprawling epic centres on the power-struggle in the Chola empire and is based on the novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Ponniyin Selvan is considered one of the greatest works in Tamil literature and for years many filmmakers in the Tamil film industry have tried to adapt it for the big screen. The project has been Ratnam’s dream project for a long time now.

Earlier, Mani Ratnam was expected to make this film with south superstars Vijay and Mahesh Babu. However, before the beginning of the principle photo shoot, the project was shelved owing to budget constraints.

Ratnam has revived the project after joining hands with Lyca Productions, the studio behind India’s most expensive film to date, 2.0. Actors Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have already been confirmed for the film. It will be the second outing of Ratnam, Vikram and Aishwarya after Raavanan (2010), which was a modern-day take on epic mythological drama, Mahabharata.

Also, a slew of A-listers from south cinema such as Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lekshmi among others are reportedly being considered for the upcoming magnum opus.

Actor-filmmaker Parthiban recently confirmed that he has joined the star cast of the film. However, an official word on the remaining star cast and the technical crew are awaited.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan will hit the floors early next year.