Jayam Ravi wraps filming of Agilan

Tamil film star Jayam Ravi on Friday said he has completed the shoot of his next film Agilan. The upcoming drama is written and directed by N Kalyanakrishnan, who is collaborating with Ravi for the second time after their 2015 sports action film Bhooloham.

The 41-year-old actor, best known for starring in titles such as Jayam, Unakkum Enakkum, Santhosh Subramaniam and Thillalangadi, took to Twitter to share an update about Agilan.

“After months of hard work, A Glance of #Agilan is here, Shoot is wrapped & Teaser is getting ready for June #VoyageOfAgilan,” Ravi wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video from the film.

Bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Agilan also features Priya Bhavani Shankar and Tanvi Ravichandran.

Besides this film, Ravi will star in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, alongside Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.