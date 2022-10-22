scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Jayam Ravi tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Immediately isolated myself’

Actor Jayam Ravi, who was last seen in the titular role in Ponniyin Selvan, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Jayam Ravi (Image: Instagram/ Jayam Ravi)

Actor Jayam Ravi has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, took to Twitter to share the same with his fans. He shared that he is currently in isolation and has asked everyone who has been in contact with him to test for the virus.

The actor tweeted on Friday, “Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless (sic).”

Jayam Ravi starrer Ponniyin Selvan 1 is inching towards Rs 475 crore mark and it is being said that this will greatly benefit his career.

ALSO READ |Jayam Ravi on Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam made me realise importance of playing Rajaraja Chola

He will be returning as Arulmozhi Varman in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, which will release in 2023. Other than PS 2, the actor is also part of multiple projects. He is also currently working on Iraivan, Agilan, and an untitled project with Rajesh M.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 12:32:13 pm
