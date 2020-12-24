Jayam Ravi-starrer Bhoomi to release on Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhoomi will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Jayam Ravi/Twitter)

Actor Jayam Ravi on Thursday announced that his 25th film Bhoomi will bypass the theatrical route and premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar during Pongal 2021. Jayam Ravi posted on Twitter a note about his decision to release the actioner on the OTT platform.

The actor began by thanking fans for giving him the confidence to headline “meaningful cinema” in his long-standing career.

He wrote, “Reminiscing my journey in the film industry, I owe a great deal to my fans and audiences who have constantly showered me with their applause, appreciation and their strong confidence in me to deliver meaningful cinema. They have treated me like their own during my tough times & boosted my morale through their endearing love for my movies. I would not have come this far without them who I consider as an extended part of my family.”

Jayam Ravi also mentioned that while he would have preferred Bhoomi to release on the big screen, he decided to take the film to the digital platform, keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

The note further read, “Bhoomi is a milestone in many ways in my career. Besides being my 25th project and one that’s close to my heart for that reason, it also joins the list of movies released in the times of Covid. As much as I was looking forward to watching this movie with my dear fans in theatres, the universe had other plans by helping me pay tribute to them by bringing Bhoomi into their homes. I am excited along with Disney + Hotstar to be a part of all your Pongal 2021 celebrations right in the heart of your homes.”

“There have been many festive occasions when you have visited theatres to watch my films as a part of your celebrations. This time, I feel blessed to celebrate the festivities with a beautiful movie in your homes,” he concluded.

Bhoomi, written and directed by Lakshman, also stars Niddhi Agerwal in the lead role.

