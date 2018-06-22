Tik Tik Tik movie release live updates: The Jayam Ravi starrer hit screens on June 22. Tik Tik Tik movie release live updates: The Jayam Ravi starrer hit screens on June 22.

Tik Tik Tik movie release live updates: India’s first ever space film Tik Tik Tik has hit screens. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the Tamil film stars Jayam Ravi, Aaron Aziz, Nivetha Pethuraj, Ramesh Thilak, Vincent Asokan, Arjunan, Jayaprakash, Rethika Srinivas and Balaji Venugopal.

Talking about Tik Tik Tik, director Shakti Soundar Rajan said, “When we decided to do this film, I was sure that my protagonist should not be an astronaut. Not all would be able to relate to him. I wanted to ensure that the film reaches everybody and at the same time, I didn’t want to make a masala film. For example, Tik Tik Tik has no dance and no romance as well. Nivetha Pethuraj was chosen because she has a black belt in Martial Arts. She knows the language, can act really well, perform action and is humble as well. We have trimmed the unnecessary elements and made a ‘tight’ film — an edge of the seat film.”

Tik Tik Tik also marks the acting debut of Jayam Ravi’s son Aarav.