Tik Tik Tik movie release live updates: India’s first ever space film Tik Tik Tik has hit screens. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the Tamil film stars Jayam Ravi, Aaron Aziz, Nivetha Pethuraj, Ramesh Thilak, Vincent Asokan, Arjunan, Jayaprakash, Rethika Srinivas and Balaji Venugopal.
Talking about Tik Tik Tik, director Shakti Soundar Rajan said, “When we decided to do this film, I was sure that my protagonist should not be an astronaut. Not all would be able to relate to him. I wanted to ensure that the film reaches everybody and at the same time, I didn’t want to make a masala film. For example, Tik Tik Tik has no dance and no romance as well. Nivetha Pethuraj was chosen because she has a black belt in Martial Arts. She knows the language, can act really well, perform action and is humble as well. We have trimmed the unnecessary elements and made a ‘tight’ film — an edge of the seat film.”
Tik Tik Tik also marks the acting debut of Jayam Ravi’s son Aarav.
Tik Tik Tik music director D Imman tweeted: "Today A Special day indeed from Thalapathy @actorvijay starrer #Thamizhan to my dear brother @actor_jayamravi starrer #TikTikTik ! On this #DImman100 I sincerely thank each one of you for being so supportive n encouraging these years! Deeply humbled to be a musician! Praise God!"
"Good luck to #TikTikTik team. Eagerly waiting to watch. @actor_jayamravi #AaravRavi," said Karthi via Twitter.
Jayam Ravi's brother and filmmaker Mohan Raja shared on Twitter: 'Today is 15th year of #Jayam & @actor_jayamravi (21/06/03 to 21/06/18). And tomorrow is First day in career for our #Aaravravi chellakutty 😇😇Requesting u all sincerely to bless them both with a GREAT success tomorrow for their tremendous effort in #TikTikTik 🙏 #fdfsTikTikTik'
“Tik Tik Tik is a very factual film. All the technical aspects are there but in the background. You don’t have to understand those to understand the film.” He further adds, “You can’t take a star and make a film for one type of an audience. It has to reach to reach everyone. We aren’t using the star’s market well if that doesn’t happen,” said Tik Tik Tik director Shakti Soundar Rajan.
Jayam Ravi posted on Twitter: "It’s been 15 years today that I made my debut in #Jayam. Tomorrow, Aarav makes his debut in #TikTikTik It means the world seeing all the love u r showering on #Aarav. God bless him with only the best ❤️"
“After R&D, the 3D models had to be sketched first and approved before we figure out how to create it. We had filmed miniatures (created by the art department) of objects in the exterior shots which were later resized to scale. Each movement had to be storyboarded carefully as otherwise, the 3D models wouldn’t sit right. If the size is changed in one sequence, then subsequent shots get affected,” said V Arunraj, who supervised the 200-member team that worked on Tik Tik Tik.
First Indian Space Film
Tik Tik Tik is the first space film to be made in India, or at least the makers claim so. According to several reports, the film has been made after much research with inputs from NASA as well.
Visual effects
While normal films have about 15-20 minutes of visual effects, Tik Tik Tik is said to have 90 minutes of graphics and other visual effects. The VFX and other effects have been done completely by a company based in Chennai called Ajax.
Art direction
While the film is graphics heavy, extensive sets were also erected to mimic a space station and shuttle for Tik Tik Tik. Reportedly, the interiors were made in actual proportions whereas miniatures were created for external objects, later scaled to size.
D Imman’s 100th film
D Imman, who is popular for his rural films and folksy numbers, has broken mould with his music for Tik Tik Tik. In fact, the film is also the composer’s 100th film and he has been receiving praise for the soundtrack and the songs which have already been unveiled.
Shakti Soundar Rajan and Jayam Ravi
Tik Tik Tik is the second collaboration between director Shakti Soundar Rajan and actor Jayam Ravi. The duo had earlier worked on India’s first ever Zombie film and have now joined hands for the country’s first ever space film. One to always experiment, it is said that Shakti Soundar Rajan has stayed true to the film’s premise.