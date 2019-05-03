Jayam Ravi’s 24th film titled Comali

Jayam Ravi’s 24th film has been titled Comali. The actor shared the news on his official Twitter handle along with the title look of the film on Thursday.

“To all my fans, here it is… the title of #JR24 is #Comali alongside @MSKajalAggarwal @iYogibabu Dir by @Pradeeponelife Music by @hiphoptamizha & Produced by @VelsFilmIntl @shiyamjack @DoneChannel1 #ComaliTitleLook is here 🎉”, he tweeted.

Comali, which means clown, is being marketed as a comedy film. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The title look of the film shows a time-dial marked with years from the past and future.

Pradeep recently revealed that Jayam Ravi will be sporting nine different looks including that of a British slave and a caveman in the film.

“Yes, he will be sporting nine looks. One can see Ravi in a 90s look, as a caveman, a British slave, as a King and so on. We talk about human evolution in the film. And that has a small story, for which he will sporting different looks.”, director Pradeep Ranganathan told Times of India.

Jayam Ravi has, of late, been focusing on serious roles with strong social commentary, as seen in Adanga Maru and Thani Oruvan. Comali will be an attempt to capture the “fun” side of the actor, according to Pradeep. “It is a satire. We try to infuse social content and say it in a fun manner,” he said.

The release date of Comali, also starring Samyuktha Hegde, KS Ravikumar and RJ Anandhi, is yet to be announced.