Jayam Ravi, Mohan Raja’s parents are proud as sons rule box office with Ponniyin Selvan, GodFather

Editor Mohan, and his wife Vijayalakshmi are proud parents as their two sons – actor Jayam Ravi and director Mohan Raja – are having a successful run at the box office. While Jayam Ravi’s Ponniyin Selvan is breaking several box office records, Mohan Raja’s Telugu film, GodFather, starring Chiranjeevi, has also set the ticket counters ringing.

Mohan Raja took to Twitter to share a picture of his parents posing with the posters of Ponniyin Selvan and GodFather at cinemas. Sharing the picture, Mohan Raja wrote, “Proud parents.”

Jayam Ravi’s Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil book adaptation of the novel series of the same name, has earned more than Rs 300 crore from the worldwide box office in eight days. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles.

On the other hand, GodFather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, is also turning out to be a huge hit. The film earned around Rs 70 crore in two days from its release. The film has an extended cameo by Bollywood star Salman Khan, which has hugely worked in the film’s favour.

Over the years, Mohan Raja and Jayam Ravi have worked together in about six films including Jayam, Santhosh Subramaniam, Thillalangadi, and Unakkum Enakkum. They last collaborated in 2015 for the film Thani Oruvan, which turned out to be a watershed moment in both their careers. The film was later remade as Dhruva in Telugu.