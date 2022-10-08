scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Jayam Ravi, Mohan Raja’s parents are proud as sons rule box office with Ponniyin Selvan, GodFather

Jayam Ravi plays the titular role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and Mohan Raja is the director of the Telugu film GodFather starring Chiranjeevi.

Mohan Raja and Ravi are ruling box office with GodFather and PS1 respectively (Image: Twitter)Mohan Raja and Ravi are ruling box office with GodFather and PS1 respectively (Image: Twitter/Mohan Raja)

Editor Mohan, and his wife Vijayalakshmi are proud parents as their two sons – actor Jayam Ravi and director Mohan Raja – are having a successful run at the box office. While Jayam Ravi’s Ponniyin Selvan is breaking several box office records, Mohan Raja’s Telugu film, GodFather, starring Chiranjeevi, has also set the ticket counters ringing.

Mohan Raja took to Twitter to share a picture of his parents posing with the posters of Ponniyin Selvan and GodFather at cinemas. Sharing the picture, Mohan Raja wrote, “Proud parents.”

Jayam Ravi’s Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil book adaptation of the novel series of the same name, has earned more than Rs 300 crore from the worldwide box office in eight days. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles.

ALSO READ |Ponniyin Selvan:1 puts focus on Cholas: what happened during their rule?

On the other hand, GodFather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, is also turning out to be a huge hit. The film earned around Rs 70 crore in two days from its release. The film has an extended cameo by Bollywood star Salman Khan, which has hugely worked in the film’s favour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup

Over the years, Mohan Raja and Jayam Ravi have worked together in about six films including Jayam, Santhosh Subramaniam, Thillalangadi, and Unakkum Enakkum. They last collaborated in 2015 for the film Thani Oruvan, which turned out to be a watershed moment in both their careers. The film was later remade as Dhruva in Telugu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 01:13:30 pm
Next Story

What’s a supercomputer? How the US will decide who to punish with China tech curbs

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

gauri khan birthday
Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement