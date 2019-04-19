Jayam Ravi to play a farmer in his 25th film

Jayam Ravi on Thursday announced that his 25th film will be helmed by Lakshman, who previously directed Jayam Ravi in Romeo Juliet and Bogan. The actor made the announcement on his official Twitter handle without divulging further details about the film.

“To all my fans I’m happy to announce that #JR25 will be Directed by @dirlakshman Music by @immancomposer & Prod by @theHMMofficial Sujatha Vijayakumar 😇 @onlynikil @shiyamjack Other details soon #Breaking25”, the actor tweeted.

While the makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew, composer D Imman has been roped in to give music for the yet-to-be-tiled film. The movie will be produced by Jayam Ravi’s mother-in-law Sujatha Vijaykumar under her banner The Home Movie Makers. Sujatha also produced Jayam Ravi’s last film Adanga Maru.

According to reports, Jayam Ravi will be playing a farmer in the film. The project is set to go on floors on June 15.

Ravi will be next seen in comedy-drama Komali, also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Hegde.