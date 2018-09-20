Jayalalithaa biopic: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar or Nithya Menen, who is playing ‘Iron Lady’?

A biopic on J Jayalalithaa will be helmed by Priyadhaarshini. A biopic on J Jayalalithaa will be helmed by Priyadhaarshini.

Director AR Murugadoss on Thursday unveiled the title poster of a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film has been titled Iron Lady and will be helmed by director Mysskin’s assistant Priyadhaarshini.

“Extremely happy and excited to launch the Title poster of #Jayalalithaabiopic #THEIRONLADY I wish @priyadhaarshini and team for a grand success.. (sic),” tweeted Murugadoss. But in an earlier tweet, he wrongly tagged Varalaxmi Sarathkumar leading to speculation that she will be playing the iconic actor-turned-political titian in the film. However that tweet has been since deleted.

In the meantime, Varalaxmi’s tweet added more to the confusion. “Thank you all for the wishes.. but NOTHING has been finalised regarding #THEIRONLADY with @priyadhaarshini … when and if we do finalise things I will be the first to let u all know.. thank you .. as I’m travelling abroad I’m not able to attend most of the media calls..apologies(sic),” she tweeted.

Extremely happy and excited to launch the Title poster of #Jayalalithaabiopic #THEIRONLADY I wish @priyadhaarshini and team for a grand success.. pic.twitter.com/4c87Xxks74 — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) September 20, 2018

Thank you all for the wishes.. but NOTHING has been finalised regarding #THEIRONLADY with @priyadhaarshini … when and if we do finalise things I will be the first to let u all know.. thank you .. as I’m travelling abroad I’m not able to attend most of the media calls..apologies pic.twitter.com/2xslWCFHhF — varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) September 20, 2018

A report, however, has quoted Priyadhaarshini confirming that she has picked Nithya Menen to play the ‘Iron Lady’.

“Will reveal who is playing to #Jayalalithaa mam role at Inaguration cermony..(sic),” Priyadhaarshini had posted on her Twitter account.

