Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi

To mark the occasion of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, producer Vishnu Induri announced that her biopic will be titled Thalaivi. The film will be helmed by director Vijay of Madarasapattinam fame and Vijayendra Prasad, writer of hit films like Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, will be supervising the script. The biopic will be shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

This announcement comes amidst reports that various filmmakers are keen to adapt the late leader’s life to the big screen. Apart from Vishnu Induri, A Priyadhaarshini and veteran director Bharathiraja announced that they are also shooting a biopic.

Producer Bharadwaj is bankrolling the film directed by Bharathiraja and Illayaraja will be composing the music, according to reports. Titled Thaai: Puratchi Thalaivi, there have been rumours that either Aishwarya Rai or Anushka Shetty will be roped in to play Jayalalithaa.

Priyadhaarshini’s biopic has actress Nithya Menen on board and the filmmaker had even shared a first look photo. Nithya Menen’s striking resemblance to the politician caught everyone’s attention.

Actresses Trisha and Nayanthara have publicly expressed their interest to play Jayalalithaa. It will be interesting to see who has bagged the coveted role in the biopics as we await more official announcements.