Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya welcome baby boy: ‘There’s no feeling in the world like this’

Tamil director Atlee and his wife Priya have welcomed a baby boy. The Jawan director took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news with his fans.

He wrote, “They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this. And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed (Sic).”

They were right 😍 There’s no feeling in the world like this ♥️

And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed. 🤗♥️🙏🏼@priyaatlee pic.twitter.com/jCEIHSxlKB — atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 31, 2023

The post quickly went viral among fans, who wished the new parents. Many celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen, Kalyani Priyadarshan, also wished the couple. Kalyani wrote, “HE IS GOING TO HAVE SO MUCH LOVE SURROUNDING HIM (sic).”

Earlier, Priya shared photos from the baby shower and wrote, “The most memorable day of our life. Thanks to each and every one who made this day very very special to us under a very short notice (sic).”.

After being in a relationship for years, Atlee and Priya finally tied the knot in 2014.

So, far Atlee has helmed four films of which three–Theri, Mersal, and Bigil– are with Vijay. He is next directing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan, which is expected to be released this year.