Jason Sanjay wants to cast father Vijay opposite Jason Statham in Hollywood

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to make his directorial debut with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma. Ahead of the film’s release, the star kid gave his first interview, during which he revealed that he would choose to take his father to Hollywood if given a chance to collaborate with an international star.

In a conversation with Behindwoods TV, the interviewer asked Jason to imagine a scenario in which Jason Statham watched Sigma, was impressed by the film and wanted to collaborate with him. When asked which actor from Tamil cinema he would choose to bring on board, Jason replied without hesitation, “My dad (Vijay). It will prove to be a great collaboration between the two.”

He then jokingly added that if people heard his answer, they would begin making memes and jokes about it.

When asked why he chose filmmaking over acting, despite being the son of one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, Jason Sanjay said his early exposure to film sets played a major role in shaping his interest.

“Since childhood, I had access to sets. That was my privilege. I had good exposure. I started to feel comfortable there. I normalised going to sets as part of my life. So, the interest sparked from there,” he said.

However, Jason revealed that filmmaking was not always his first career choice.

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“At first, I wanted to become a pilot. In between, I was also interested in becoming a cricketer. It was during Class 11 and 12 that I started showing an interest in cinema. In college, I wanted to pursue filmmaking,” he shared.

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Explaining why he never felt drawn towards acting, despite Vijay’s celebrated career, Jason Sanjay said that he had always been interested in storytelling.

“Since childhood, I loved storytelling—randomly narrating incidents to my friends. Slowly, I started scribbling down these ideas. Eventually, it became a hobby. I went to Canada to learn filmmaking. There, I understood what I wanted to do,” he said.

Jason further spoke about the experiences that helped him gain confidence as a filmmaker while studying in Canada.

“While learning there, our professor would send us to these ad agencies, where we helped make advertisements for startup companies. We practised our skills there. It gave me a lot of confidence,” he said.

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The star kid added that volunteering at the Toronto International Film Festival gave him an opportunity to watch a wide range of films and gain valuable exposure to different kinds of filmmaking.

“I volunteered at the Toronto Film Festival many times and got the chance to watch all kinds of work. That was great exposure. That is how I started watching films. Around this time, I also met Nivin Pauly. His film Moothon was screened there. It was a great experience,” Jason Sanjay concluded.