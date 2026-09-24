‘His childlike nature’: Jason Sanjay reveals the side of Vijay he wants to explore on screen

Jason Sanjay has revealed that if he ever gets the opportunity to direct his father Vijay, he would want to capture the actor’s sense of humour and inner childlike nature rather than the mass heroism that has defined his recent filmography.

When asked what quality he appreciates most about his father as a performer, not as a son but as a director watching an actor, Sanjay said,”His sense of humour, I really enjoy watching him. He just feels like he’s let loose, being himself. Because I’ve seen a personal side of him at home as well, growing up, the inner childlike nature that he has in him.”

The answer is revealing because it points to a side of Vijay that his recent filmography has largely buried. Over the past decade, Vijay’s films have leaned heavily into mass action, political messaging and heroic imagery. The lighter, more playful version of the actor has been absent from the screen for years.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“I think over the course of his career, he stopped getting films in such a genre where he was able to full-fledgedly play a character that people can relate to. I think if I get an opportunity, I would want to extract that more,” Jason Sanjay said in a conversation with Galatta Plus.

The 25-year-old director disclosed that his grandfather SA Chandrasekhar’s advice before his debut was to never show doubts to anyone on set. “Even if you have second thoughts or doubts about something, you should never show it to anyone on set,” Jason recalled his grandfather saying.

Jason Sanjay said his grandfather’s own work ethic was evidence of that principle. “He used to shoot one film in the first half of the day and then come and work on an another film that he’s directing in the second half. It was a different time,” Sanjay said.

Jason Sanjay on how he handles the trolling

Beyond the lessons he has inherited from his grandfather, Jason Sanjay is also conscious of the scrutiny that comes with being Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s son. “I can’t sit and be influenced by what people might assume about me because they don’t know me personally. I just want my work to speak for myself. I also can’t justify myself to every narrative or assumption around me,” Sanjay said.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: Vijay won’t be promoting son Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma: ‘He’s become CM now’

He acknowledged that the scrutiny extends beyond his professional life. “Because of where my father is right now in his life, I just need to make sure I safeguard the reputation of the family. I’m not doing anything in an inconsiderate manner which may offend anyone, because my father is like the CEO of the state. In my personal life, I need to refrain from certain things. I do have certain limitations.”