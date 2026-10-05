Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘We were in love for 1.5 years’: Jason Sanjay on how his only relationship before Sigma ended
Director Jason Sanjay has revealed details about his only romantic relationship, a year-and-a-half-long college romance that ended in a mutual breakup while he was studying overseas.
Jason Sanjay, director of Sigma and the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has spoken publicly for the first time about his personal life, revealing that he has had only one romantic relationship, a college romance that lasted about a year and a half before ending in a mutual breakup. The period following the breakup was when he fully committed himself to making Sigma.
“There was only one love. It was a long time ago, when we were in college. We were in love for about a year and a half,” Jason Sanjay said in a conversation with VJ Siddhu. “It was a mutual breakup. We both talked to each other and broke up.”
Jason Sanjay, who studied filmmaking, said the breakup happened while he was overseas. The distance, he said, made the experience both isolating and clarifying.
Also Read: Sigma movie review: Jason Sanjay’s debut has the vision but not the script to match
Asked how he coped, Jason Sanjay answered, “During the breakup, I used to listen to all the love songs of Yuvan Shankar Raja”.
The director later revealed that he deliberately stayed away from social media during and after the breakup. “I didn’t have any plans to post stories on Instagram. If we post stories after the breakup and then reconnect, we can’t get out of it. So we kept a distance between us. I always control myself to not do things that I don’t want to do,” Jason Sanjay said.
Jason Sanjay said he is at peace with the relationship and its ending. “I’m okay now. It was good at the time. We move on with our lives,” he said.
And then came the line that connects his personal life to his professional one: “After that, I got down to Sigma’s business.”
About Sigma
Sigma, an action-adventure heist comedy, stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead alongside Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee. The music is composed by S Thaman, cinematography is by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL and VFX by Hariharasuthan. The film is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.
The film was originally scheduled to release on July 31, but was postponed to avoid clashing with Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan. The movie was released worldwide on October 2.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05