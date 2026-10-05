‘We were in love for 1.5 years’: Jason Sanjay on how his only relationship before Sigma ended

Director Jason Sanjay, who has spoken publicly for the first time about his only romantic relationship

Jason Sanjay, director of Sigma and the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has spoken publicly for the first time about his personal life, revealing that he has had only one romantic relationship, a college romance that lasted about a year and a half before ending in a mutual breakup. The period following the breakup was when he fully committed himself to making Sigma.

“There was only one love. It was a long time ago, when we were in college. We were in love for about a year and a half,” Jason Sanjay said in a conversation with VJ Siddhu. “It was a mutual breakup. We both talked to each other and broke up.”