Jason Sanjay didn’t share Sigma’s script with dad Vijay: ‘Want him to watch the film’

Jason Sanjay, whose directorial debut Sigma releases on October 2, recently revealed that he did not share the script of the film with his father, Thalapathy Vijay, who is also the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, before he started the film. He also said that his grandfather, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, also did not see the script beforehand.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, the 25-year-old director said he deliberately kept the details from his family because he wants them to experience Sigma as viewers, rather than them knowing all about the film before they get to watch it. “I shared the outline with everyone in my family, but I didn’t go into details because I also want to have them see the film from a fresh point of view. That’s my goal,” Jason Sanjay said.