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Jason Sanjay didn’t share Sigma’s script with dad Vijay: ‘Want him to watch the film’
Director Jason Sanjay has revealed that neither his father CM Vijay nor his grandfather filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar has seen the full script of Sigma.
Jason Sanjay, whose directorial debut Sigma releases on October 2, recently revealed that he did not share the script of the film with his father, Thalapathy Vijay, who is also the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, before he started the film. He also said that his grandfather, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, also did not see the script beforehand.
In a conversation with Galatta Plus, the 25-year-old director said he deliberately kept the details from his family because he wants them to experience Sigma as viewers, rather than them knowing all about the film before they get to watch it. “I shared the outline with everyone in my family, but I didn’t go into details because I also want to have them see the film from a fresh point of view. That’s my goal,” Jason Sanjay said.
When asked whether Jason Sanjay thinks about how people perceive him, and if they see him as his own person or as CM Vijay’s son, the answer was honest. “I think about it all the time. I can’t deny that,” Jason said.
He acknowledged that the family legacy and the political change, Vijay’s transition from cinema’s biggest star to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, have made the scrutiny around him significantly more intense than it would be for any other debutant director. Every interview he gives, every statement he makes, every creative choice he reveals, is filtered through the lens of whose son he is before it is evaluated on its own merit.
But Jason Sanjay said he believes the film itself will eventually break through that clutter. “I think five minutes in, people are going to just watch it as a film,” he said. “Whatever the criticism I get, whether it’s positive or negative, I think my work will speak for who I am.”
Jason Sanjay also revealed that he sees Sigma not as a destination but as a starting point. “After the release of Sigma, I think I can start concentrating more on building my identity and using the success of Sigma and the exposure I get from it to build the rest of my career,” he said.
Also Read: Vijay won’t be promoting son Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma: ‘He’s become CM now’
About Sigma
Sigma, an action-adventure heist comedy, stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead alongside Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee. The music is composed by S Thaman, cinematography is by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL and VFX by Hariharasuthan. The film is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.
The film was originally scheduled to release on July 31, but was postponed to avoid clashing with Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan. The movie will be releasing on October 2.
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