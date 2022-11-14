Japan first look: Karthi promises a ‘quirky, Made in India’ film

The first look poster of Karthi’s next film Japan was released on Monday. The poster features Karthi in a funky avatar suggesting his character may have a fascination for luxury. It’s safe to assume that Karthi seems to play the role of a wealthy youngster, who is spoiled to the core. He seems like a party animal with an oversized ego.

In the poster, Karthi is seen resting on his couch after what seems like a wild party. Behind him is a portrait of himself, dressed in all gold. On one hand, he wields a gold-platted machine gun and on the other hand, a blingy, 3D model of the globe. It seems Karthi’s character suffers from delusions of grandeur.

“Excited to start this journey of a quirky guy! #Japan – Made in India,” Karthi tweeted while sharing the first look poster.

Japan is written and directed by Raju Murugan of Joker fame. And Anu Emmanuel will play the female lead in the film, which is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Earlier today, Karthi’s Facebook page was compromised. “Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team,” he informed his fans on Twitter. On the actor’s Facebook page, a video, which seems like a recording of an online multiplayer game, was posted with the caption: “Karthi.” However, after a few hours, Karthi managed to recover his account.

Karthi is currently basking in the back-to-back success of his films. Today, the actor also marked the 25th day of his latest film Sardar in cinemas. “Heartfelt thanks to all my dear fans and audience for a respectable victory. We are joyously entering the 25th Day of #Sardar,” he tweeted. Sardar was released in theatres on October 21 to mostly positive reviews. And it soon became one of the highest-grossing solo movies in Karthi’s career.

Last week, Karthi also celebrated the success of Ponniyin Selvan 1 with the film’s cast and crew. The Mani Ratnam film has earned more than Rs 500 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. The second part of Ponniyin Selvan is now in post-production and it’s set to arrive in cinemas early next year.