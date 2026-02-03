As Jana Nayagan’s delay leads to an estimated Rs 100 cr loss for theatre owners, CBFC says it can’t disclose any information

Amid growing uncertainty over the release of Jana Nayagan, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu are reportedly facing estimated losses exceeding Rs 100 crore due to the delay.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 08:39 PM IST
Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan.Despite three court cases, there is still no clarity on the release of Jana Nayagan.
Make us preferred source on Google

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which was slated for a theatrical release during Pongal, has missed its deadline following a prolonged deadlock between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite court cases related to the issue, there is still no clarity on when the film will hit theatres. Adding to the uncertainty, the censor board has now refused to share any information regarding the certification process.

According to a report by The Hindu, when contacted to verify reports circulating within film circles that production house KVN Productions had agreed to refer the film to a review committee, CBFC Chennai Regional Officer D. Balamurali said that the law does not permit disclosure of any information related to the certification process.

The report quoted the official as saying: “I don’t have any information. Even if I do have, I cannot reveal it at this stage. All our examination process is confidential. We cannot reveal anything until a certificate is issued. The law prohibits sharing of any such information. Public will get to know only when the film is certified. At that time, we will communicate through our portal.”

Amid the continued uncertainty, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told India Today that the impact goes beyond the producers. Tamil Nadu theatres, he said, are facing losses exceeding Rs 100 crore due to the stalled release. Bala explained that Jana Nayagan was massively anticipated, as it is Vijay’s last film before stepping into politics, and a Pongal release would have made it a “jackpot” for theatre owners who were expecting bumper business.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look

“Pongal was supposed to witness the clash of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. However, the film’s release was stalled. Vijay’s film could easily have made Rs 150-200 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Parasakthi made Rs 55 crore in Tamil Nadu.” He added, “Since there is no projected revenue, the Tamil Nadu box office could have lost almost Rs 100 crore because of Jana Nayagan’s delay.” Echoing these concerns, Chennai theatre owner Ruban Mathivanan of GK Cinemas said that the delay of Jana Nayagan has disrupted the release schedule of Tamil films for the next few months.

With no clarity on the film’s release date after the Madras High Court recently referred the matter to a single judge for another hearing, Vijay has also addressed the issue. In an off-camera conversation with NDTV’s Rahul Kanwal, the actor discussed the Jana Nayagan censor row. The journalist shared that he was impressed by Vijay’s calmness and clarity during the interaction, but noted that Thalapathy does “feel bad” for his Jana Nayagan producer as the film remains unreleased. Vijay also said that he “expected” his films to be targeted because of his presence in politics.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look
Dhurandhar
'Like a daily soap': Balika Vadhu star slams Shark Tank India 5 for 'dramatizing' her pitch
Neha Marda and Sumit Marda on Shark Tank India 5 experience
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
manipur cm
Trusted Biren man turned key critic: Meet Manipur’s next CM?
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement