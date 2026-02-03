As Jana Nayagan’s delay leads to an estimated Rs 100 cr loss for theatre owners, CBFC says it can’t disclose any information

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which was slated for a theatrical release during Pongal, has missed its deadline following a prolonged deadlock between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite court cases related to the issue, there is still no clarity on when the film will hit theatres. Adding to the uncertainty, the censor board has now refused to share any information regarding the certification process.

According to a report by The Hindu, when contacted to verify reports circulating within film circles that production house KVN Productions had agreed to refer the film to a review committee, CBFC Chennai Regional Officer D. Balamurali said that the law does not permit disclosure of any information related to the certification process.