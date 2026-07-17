Jana Nayagan: Vijay drops emotional father-daughter track ‘Adiye En Poonthene’, watch

After a prolonged delay, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan is finally set to hit theatres next week. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the lyrical video of the song “Adiye En Poonthene.”

The melodious track, featuring Vijay and Mamitha Baiju, celebrates the strong bond between a father and daughter. The lyrics emphasise the father’s unwavering desire to protect his daughter and his inability to bear seeing tears in her eyes.

“Adiye En Poonthene” is composed and sung by composer Anirudh Ravichander, and written by Karthik Netha.

Vijay took to X to share the song with fans. Posting the link to the lyrical video, he simply wrote, “#AdiyeEnPoonthene.”