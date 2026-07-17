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Jana Nayagan: Vijay drops emotional father-daughter track ‘Adiye En Poonthene’, watch
Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan song 'Adiye En Poonthene' is composed and sung by composer Anirudh Ravichander, and written by Karthik Netha.
After a prolonged delay, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan is finally set to hit theatres next week. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the lyrical video of the song “Adiye En Poonthene.”
The melodious track, featuring Vijay and Mamitha Baiju, celebrates the strong bond between a father and daughter. The lyrics emphasise the father’s unwavering desire to protect his daughter and his inability to bear seeing tears in her eyes.
“Adiye En Poonthene” is composed and sung by composer Anirudh Ravichander, and written by Karthik Netha.
Vijay took to X to share the song with fans. Posting the link to the lyrical video, he simply wrote, “#AdiyeEnPoonthene.”
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Check out the video:
“Adiye En Poonthene” is the fifth song to be released from Jana Nayagan, following “Thalapathy Kacheri“, “Raavana Mavandaa“, “Oru Pere Varalaaru” and “Chella Magale.”
The release of the lyrical video for “Adiye En Poonthene” comes days after KVN Productions producer K Venkata Narayana revealed that the version of Jana Nayagan heading to theatres is substantially different from the one caught up in the censor controversy, with new songs added and several other changes made to the film.
“There have been a lot of modifications and additions to the film. What audiences are going to experience in theatres is very different, with the addition of some songs and several changes. This movie has gone through many challenges since the beginning of the year to reach where it is today,” he said in an interview with NDTV.
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Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film releases worldwide on July 23.
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