Jana Nayagan update: KVN productions to refund distributors after months of uncertainty

KVN Productions, the production house behind Jana Nayagan, is planning to refund all distributor advances for Vijay’s final film and release the movie independently once the pending certification and legal hurdles are cleared.

Talking to SCREEN, Mohan Suprith, business head of KVN Productions confirmed, “While we are still in talks, we have decided to refund the money to the film distributors. We felt it was unfair to keep them in loop, while we are still waiting for a possible release date.”

The decision, reportedly made at the direction of Vijay himself, comes more than five months after the film missed its originally scheduled release date of January 9. Jana Nayagan has been in limbo since then, caught in an unresolved dispute over its Central Board of Film Certification rating. The CBFC’s regional panel initially recommended a UA 16+ certificate for the film, but the final clearance has been stalled. KVN Productions had approached the Madras High Court seeking to expedite the certification process during the release time.