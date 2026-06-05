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Jana Nayagan update: KVN productions to refund distributors after months of uncertainty
More than five months after Jana Nayagan missed its January 9 release date, KVN Productions is now moving to refund distributor advances and take full control of the film's release. The censor certification issue remains unresolved
KVN Productions, the production house behind Jana Nayagan, is planning to refund all distributor advances for Vijay’s final film and release the movie independently once the pending certification and legal hurdles are cleared.
Talking to SCREEN, Mohan Suprith, business head of KVN Productions confirmed, “While we are still in talks, we have decided to refund the money to the film distributors. We felt it was unfair to keep them in loop, while we are still waiting for a possible release date.”
The decision, reportedly made at the direction of Vijay himself, comes more than five months after the film missed its originally scheduled release date of January 9. Jana Nayagan has been in limbo since then, caught in an unresolved dispute over its Central Board of Film Certification rating. The CBFC’s regional panel initially recommended a UA 16+ certificate for the film, but the final clearance has been stalled. KVN Productions had approached the Madras High Court seeking to expedite the certification process during the release time.
The CBFC appealed the single judge’s ruling before a division bench of the Madras High Court, which stayed the order on January 9 itself, the very day the film was meant to release. The certification process was back to square one.
Also Read: ‘I don’t have courage’: H Vinoth on the real reason Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is delayed
In February 2026, the producers withdrew their writ petition and resubmitted the film for review through the CBFC’s standard process. The Revising Committee eventually screened the film, but further delays in issuing the certificate followed. The clarity on a release date remains absent to this day.
The financial damage so far
The prolonged delay has caused significant financial damage across the distribution chain. Distributors globally are estimated to have absorbed losses of around Rs 200 crore, primarily from interest payments on the finances they had committed to the film. Theatre owners also suffered during the Pongal 2026 season, with no other release in January managing to compensate for Jana Nayagan’s absence from screens.
The UK-based distributors Ahimsa and Boleyn had already been forced to refund nearly Rs 8 crore in advance bookings when the film missed its January release. Their statement at the time described the refund as painful but necessary given the uncertainty around the release timeline.
The non-theatrical rights deal for Jana Nayagan has also reportedly been cancelled, further complicating KVN Productions’ financial position.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, was announced as Vijay’s final film before his complete shift to politics. Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister on May 10, after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the state assembly elections. The film featured Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Despite the delay, sources have consistently maintained that the film’s box office potential remains largely intact and that it is expected to open strongly whenever it eventually releases. The release date, however, remains officially unannounced.
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