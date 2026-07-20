Jana Nayagan teaser: Vijay handles firearms, wears police uniform, watch

The makers of Jana Nayagan have released the first promo of the film since the censor controversy and nationwide leak that kept the project in limbo for over six months. The promotional clip, released on Monday, features fresh footage from the film, with Vijay seen in multiple action sequences, handling firearms, and ending with a shot of him in a police uniform.

The video marks a significant moment in the film’s troubled journey to theatres. Since the original trailer was released in January ahead of the planned Pongal release, the team had gone largely silent on new promotional material as the certification battle with the CBFC played out in courtrooms and the leaked version spread across the internet. The only updates in the interim were official statements about the release date, poster reveals, and single releases, including the fifth single “Adiye En Poonthene” which dropped on July 17. This is the first time audiences are seeing new moving footage from the film in months.