Jana Nayagan row escalates: Madurai residents demand Vijay’s apology, scenes to be deleted

Thalapathy Vijay‘s final film before his transition to full-time politics has had no shortage of trouble. Jana Nayagan, a Tamil-language political action thriller directed by H. Vinoth, was meant to be a celebratory goodbye for one of Tamil cinema’s most popular stars. Instead, it has spent nearly four months caught in legal proceedings, a piracy crisis, remake accusations, and now, a protest from the very communities it claims to portray.

On Monday, residents of three villages near Usilampatti in Madurai district, Papapatti, Pagathevanpatti and Peyampatti, staged a coordinated demonstration against the film. Families placed black flags outside their homes, and protesters gathered to voice their objections publicly. Upon asking, they revealed that certain scenes in Jana Nayagan misrepresent their villages and distort events that actually occurred there, specifically the conduct of a local by-election in Papapatti.

The protesters have presented three specific demands to the filmmakers. According to them, they want a formal public apology from both director H. Vinoth and actor Vijay. They are also asking for government authorities to intervene and ensure that the scenes they find objectionable are edited out before the film reaches theatres. Beyond this particular film, they have called for a broader commitment to more responsible depictions of rural communities in Tamil cinema, arguing that distorted portrayals have been a longstanding issue.

A film that has struggled from the start

Jana Nayagan was officially announced in September 2024 under the working title Thalapathy 69, marking Vijay’s 69th film as a lead actor. Originally, the film had been targeted for an October 2025 release, but was pushed to January 9, 2026, to coincide with the Pongal festival, to allow more time for post-production. However, fans still await for the film to hit the theatres.

Also Read: While Jana Nayagan remained in limbo, Tamil cinema found its real winners elsewhere in Q1 of 2026

The CBFC Battle

KVN Productions submitted Jana Nayagan to the Central Board of Film Certification on December 18, 2025. An initial examining committee reviewed the film and recommended a U/A certificate, with the producers agreeing to minor cuts. A revised version was submitted on December 24, and by December 29, the CBFC’s Chennai regional office had indicated the film would be certified.

However, on January 5, a complaint was filed, reportedly by a member of the very examining committee that had cleared the film. The complaint alleged that certain scenes involving religious sentiments and the depiction of the armed forces required further review. CBFC then referred the film to a Revising Committee, overriding the examining committee’s earlier recommendation.

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With the Pongal release now impossible without a certificate, KVN Productions filed an urgent petition in the Madras High Court. On January 9, a single bench ruled in favour of the producers and directed the CBFC to issue the certificate for Jana Nayagan. The CBFC appealed immediately. The division bench stayed the single bench order on the same day, noting that the board had not been given adequate time to respond, and scheduled the next hearing for January 20.

Also Read: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan faces another delay: CBFC revising committee screening postponed as member falls ill

The remake question

Even before the CBFC dispute came to a head, Jana Nayagan walked into a separate controversy over its origins. After the trailer was released on January 3, gaining over five million views within five minutes, a large section of social media users and film observers pointed out strong visual and narrative similarities to Bhagavanth Kesari.

Director H. Vinoth had not initially disclosed the remake connection publicly. At the audio launch, he addressed the speculation by saying viewers should simply wait until one show was over before forming conclusions.

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Piracy crisis

With the CBFC dispute still unresolved, a separate blow landed in mid-April 2026. An HD print of Jana Nayagan appeared on piracy websites and social media platforms before the film had received its censor certificate or an official release date. Clips spread widely, including what was reported to be Vijay’s introduction scene.

Also Read: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan movie leaked online: Clips surface weeks before Tamil Nadu goes to polls

KVN Productions responded quickly, issuing a legal notice warning against sharing or viewing pirated content and stating that it had learned of the leak with what the production house called utmost shock. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Department moved swiftly, arresting six individuals in an initial crackdown and blocking over 300 infringing links. The total number of those named in the investigation eventually climbed to 21, according to police reports.

Several prominent actors from across film industries condemned the act, with Rajinikanth among those who publicly condemned the leak and called for strict action against those responsible.

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The Madras High Court also issued a temporary order blocking the circulation of the unauthorised version across social media, online platforms and cable networks.

The fallout reached inside the industry as well. The South Indian Film Editors Association suspended the film’s editor, Pradeep E. Ragav, over the hiring of non-member freelancers as assistants on multiple projects including Jana Nayagan, citing bylaw violations.