Jana Nayagan reworked after CBFC battle: Producer reveals new songs, CM Vijay title card

Jana Nayagan is not just releasing. It is releasing as a different film from the one that was originally submitted to the CBFC at the end of last year.

Producer K Venkata Narayana of KVN Productions has confirmed that the version of Jana Nayagan audiences will see in theatres on July 23 has undergone significant changes since the certification battle began in January, including the addition of new songs, multiple modifications to existing footage, and a title card change that credits Vijay not as an actor but as the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about the theatrical release in an interview with NDTV, Venkata Narayana said the team is targeting a release across 7,000 to 8,000 screens in more than 30 countries.

“We announced the poster only yesterday, and by tomorrow we will have the final screen count in India. The film is releasing in almost all major cities and across more than 30 countries worldwide. We are targeting a release on 7,000 to 8,000 screens globally,” he said.

If that number holds, Jana Nayagan would be among the widest releases ever for a Tamil film, reflecting both the scale of anticipation around Vijay’s farewell and the commercial confidence the producers are placing on the title despite the months of delays and the nationwide leak.

Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have already opened in several states, while ticket sales in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to begin on Sunday. Karnataka opened bookings on Wednesday morning, with the earliest shows listed for 6 am on July 23. Bookings in other states and international markets are also expected to ramp up over the coming days as the final screen count is confirmed.

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Producer says Jana Nayagan has been extensively reworked

Venkata Narayana also revealed that the film audiences will watch is substantially different from the version that was at the centre of the censor controversy. “There have been a lot of modifications and additions to the film. What audiences are going to experience in theatres is very different, with the addition of some songs and several changes. This movie has gone through many challenges since the beginning of the year to reach where it is today,” he said.

The producer did not specify how many songs were added or what other changes were made, but the implication is clear: the six months between the original planned release and the July 23 date were not spent simply waiting for a certificate. The film was actively reworked during that period.

Vijay to be credited as ‘Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’

One of the most talked-about changes is the title card. Venkata Narayana said the decision to credit Vijay as the serving Chief Minister came in response to requests from fans and the general public.

“There have been requests from various sections of fans and the general audience to change the title card to ‘The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’ in and as Jana Nayagan. Even the poster featuring that change received a phenomenal response,” he said. “It is historic for a currently serving Chief Minister to have his film released, so we have made some changes. See it in theatres.”

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No sitting Chief Minister in Indian history has had a theatrical film release during their tenure. MGR stopped acting after becoming Chief Minister. NTR’s last film came before he took office. Jayalalithaa’s final film released years before her political career began in earnest. The fact that Jana Nayagan opens with a title card acknowledging Vijay’s current political office makes the release unprecedented in a way that goes beyond box office numbers.

Venkata Narayana on expected audience response

Venkata Narayana also confirmed that he has been in direct discussion with Vijay about the release plans. “I have discussed the release date and plans with CM Vijay. He and the entire team have put in a lot of hard work and emotion behind this film. People will witness the effort that everybody has put into it,” he said.

On the audience response he expects, the producer sounded confident. “I’m sure once it releases, the audience will embrace it and celebrate it because cinema is a shared experience. At the end of the day, it’s the last film of Vijay sir, and they will create lasting memories and experiences for themselves in theatres,” he said. “Thalapathy Vijay shares a great bond with audiences, from Tamil Nadu to across the globe and across generations.”

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Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film releases worldwide on July 23.