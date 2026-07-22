Jana Nayagan Review and Release LIVE Updates: Vijay’s final aims for Rs 100 cr day 1

Vijay's Jana Nayagan is releasing on July 23 after months of delays.

Jana Nayagan is all set to release on July 23. The film is the much-awaited swansong of Tamil superstar Vijay, releasing just months after the actor took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s victory in the state Assembly elections.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the action thriller arrives after a prolonged certification battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making its release one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year. With massive advance bookings and sky-high expectations, the film is expected to open to record-breaking numbers at the box office.

Story continues below this ad Also read | Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1: Vijay’s swansong estimated to open at Rs 100 cr worldwide Despite facing multiple delays and even being leaked online earlier this year, reportedly garnering over 1.20 crore views according to industry trackers, the excitement surrounding Jana Nayagan remains undiminished. The Vijay-starrer is set for a massive release across 2,500 screens in India, with early morning shows beginning at 6 am in several regions, while Tamil Nadu will follow its standard practice of commencing screenings at 9 am. The film has already amassed around Rs 15.09 crore in India and Rs 30 crore worldwide through advance bookings, including block bookings. Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is expected to make a thunderous start at the global box office, with early trade estimates pegging its opening-day worldwide gross at around Rs 100 crore. If the projections hold, the H. Vinoth directorial will become the first Indian film of 2026 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark on its opening day worldwide. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan is expected to earn between Rs 80 crore and Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day, with the final figures likely to depend on spot bookings and audience word of mouth. The action-packed entertainer stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain. Live Updates Jul 22, 2026 05:19 PM IST Jana Nayagan booking open till August 16, show goes housefull within minutes Ahead of Jana Nayagan's release, excitement among Vijay's fans has reached unprecedented levels. Reacting to the film's advance booking frenzy, X user Vishnu Kamal claimed that the 25th-day celebration show of the film was sold out within just five minutes during the pre-booking phase, even before the movie hit theatres. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "OH MY GOD! UNBELIEVABLE For the FIRST TIME IN HISTORY… The 25th Day Celebration Show of #jananayagan is HOUSEFULL within just 5 minutes during the pre-booking phase itself… even before the movie is released. This is beyond records. This is pure madness. This is magical. ✨ It's only possible because of one name - CM Thalapathy VIJAY Anna." Jul 22, 2026 05:17 PM IST As Jana Nayagan releases, Vijay fans call for 'one last celebration' As Jana Nayagan gears up for its grand theatrical release, emotions are running high among Vijay's fans, who are preparing to bid farewell to the superstar's cinematic journey. Vijay had announced that this will be his last film ahead of taking political plunge. Sharing his excitement on X, user @JosephKuruvilla wrote, "The end is near, so let's celebrate him in the grandest way on the big screen! One last celebration, a lifetime of memories #jananayagan."

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