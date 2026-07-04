Jana Nayagan release update: CBFC sends new list of changes to makers, confirms producer

A censor certificate claiming to belong to Jana Nayagan went viral on social media on Saturday, but the film’s production house has dismissed it as fake. KVN Productions confirmed to SCREEN that the certificate circulating online is not genuine.

The image spread rapidly among fans of Vijay, who read it as confirmation that the long-delayed film had finally been cleared for release. However, no certificate has been issued so far. KVN Productions confirmed to SCREEN that the Central Board of Film Certification recently completed its review of the film and sent the makers a list of final revisions, and certification is expected once the changes are made and the revised version is approved by the board.