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Jana Nayagan release update: CBFC sends new list of changes to makers, confirms producer
A CBFC certificate claiming to belong to Jana Nayagan was circulating on social media on Saturday, but the producers have confirmed that it's fake.
A censor certificate claiming to belong to Jana Nayagan went viral on social media on Saturday, but the film’s production house has dismissed it as fake. KVN Productions confirmed to SCREEN that the certificate circulating online is not genuine.
The image spread rapidly among fans of Vijay, who read it as confirmation that the long-delayed film had finally been cleared for release. However, no certificate has been issued so far. KVN Productions confirmed to SCREEN that the Central Board of Film Certification recently completed its review of the film and sent the makers a list of final revisions, and certification is expected once the changes are made and the revised version is approved by the board.
தற்போது சமூக வலைதளங்களில் சுற்றி வரும் ஜனநாயகன் ‘தணிக்கை சான்றிதழ்’ பொய்யான ஒன்று அதை யாரும் நம்ப வேண்டாம் ! #JanaNayagan
— Prakash Vijay (@PrakazVijay_Of) July 4, 2026
The excitement is not without basis, because the film does appear close to the finish line after nearly seven months in limbo. Theatres in Tamil Nadu are reported to be preparing to open advance bookings soon in anticipation of clearance, and KVN Productions business head Suprith Mohan has confirmed that the makers are targeting a release in the final week of July or the first week of August.
Also Read: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan eyes late July release, CBFC revisions underway
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was originally scheduled to release on January 9 for Pongal. It missed the date after the CBFC referred the film to a revising committee despite the producers carrying out the modifications the board had sought, following a complaint that certain scenes hurt religious sentiments and portrayed the armed forces objectionably. The dispute travelled through the Madras High Court, where an order directing the board to issue a U/A 16+ certificate was stayed by a division bench, and reached the Supreme Court, which declined to intervene.
The film suffered a bigger blow in April when it leaked online in full during the certification process. During the investigation, Tamil Nadu police revealed that nearly 1.2 crore people watched the pirated version, which investigators say was copied from an editing suite by a freelance editor and uploaded to Google Drive before spreading to piracy platforms.
Billed as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career, Jana Nayagan will now arrive with its leading man already serving as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister following his party TVK’s victory in the May Assembly elections. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Yogi Babu alongside Vijay, with music by G V Prakash Kumar.
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