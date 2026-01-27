Jana Nayagan Hearing Live Updates: No clarity on Vijay-starrer’s release as Madras HC refers case back to single judge

Jana Nayagan Hearing LIVE Updates: The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer was supposed to hit the screens on January 9, coinciding with Pongal. (Screenshot: YouTube/KVNProductionsOfficial)

Thalapathy Vijay Jana Nayagan Movie Release Hearing Live Updates: It seems that director H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon, as a division bench of the Madras High Court, headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, refrained from taking a final decision on its release date and sent the matter back to the single judge who was earlier hearing the case. The division bench, however, set aside the January 9 order of Justice PT Asha, in which she directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give a U/A 16+ certificate to the movie. The court also directed the single judge to decide the matter “expeditiously,” while granting both parties proper opportunities to present their arguments.

One of the most awaited films of the year, particularly since it marks Vijay’s swansong before his full-fledged political entry, Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit the screens on January 9, coinciding with Pongal, but was postponed after it failed to obtain CBFC clearance. Since then, the political action drama has been stuck in court with no respite in sight.

Story continues below this ad Although a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, heard the matter in detail last Tuesday, January 20, it abstained from pronouncing a verdict immediately. After the hearing in an appeal filed by the CBFC challenging the January 9 order of the single judge, the court reserved its order, delaying Jana Nayagan’s release further. It may be mentioned here that a member of the certification board’s examining committee that viewed the film had filed a complaint against Jana Nayagan, which subsequently led to the movie being sent to a CBFC revising committee, marking the commencement of the ongoing controversy. On January 20, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sunderesan, appearing for the CBFC, informed the division bench that the complaint referred to religious harmony and armed forces as well, and hence, experts may have to be invited to view the movie. Meanwhile, senior counsel Satish Parasaran, appearing for the producer, countered the CBFC’s arguments, stating that Team Jana Nayagan proceeded with release plans based on a communication received from the Chennai Regional Officer on December 22, which informed that the examining committee had recommended the issuance of a censor certificate. Requesting relief, Parasaran informed the court that the producer had invested Rs 500 crore in the movie. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles, Jana Nayagan is bankrolled by KVN Productions. On Monday, January 26, noted filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that he will appear in a cameo role in the film. Jana Nayagan features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. As cbfc case is not ended yet. Election is coming. Promotion pending. Last dance is unfinished." Jan 27, 2026 04:30 PM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Why Vijay's film must hit screens as soon as possible Amid the ongoing controversy, fans of 'Thalapathy' Vijay are worried about whether the movie will get a green signal from the court and, subsequently, from the CBFC before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections is put in place. Once the poll code comes into force, Jana Nayagan might face further delay, as the movie reportedly carries several political references. Nonetheless, as the division bench of the Madras High Court has asked the single judge to decide the matter expeditiously, and since the polls aren't expected until April-May, it may very well receive court relief soon, paving the way for its release. But that's not the only issue plaguing the makers of the political action drama. Read more to find out what Jana Nayagan has at stake now Jan 27, 2026 04:20 PM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Why did Madras HC set aside Jan 9 single-judge order? While setting aside the January 9 order of Justice PT Asha, in which she directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate to director H Vinoth's Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, a division bench of the Madras High Court, headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, noted on Tuesday that the board was not given ample time and opportunity to defend its decision. Pointing out that principles of natural justice had not been followed, the bench observed that the allegations raised in the complaint against the film were "of a serious nature." Jan 27, 2026 01:25 PM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release stalled again While pronouncing its verdict on Tuesday, the Madras High Court division bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, observed that the allegations raised in the complaint against Jana Nayagan were "of a serious nature," prompting the CBFC chairperson to refer the movie to a revising committee. Given the seriousness of those objections, the court said, the single judge ought to have afforded the board an opportunity to present its case. Read full report here Jan 27, 2026 01:16 PM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Producers invested Rs 500 cr in Vijay-starrer During the hearing on January 20, senior counsel Satish Parasaran, appearing for the movie’s makers, told the division bench of the Madras High Court that the producer had spent Rs 500 crore on Jana Nayagan. Jan 27, 2026 12:41 PM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Lokesh Kanagaraj says CBFC recommended 35 cuts for Coolie, faced Rs 50 cr loss due to A-certificate While Jana Nayagan's legal battle against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) continues with no end in sight, noted director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently opened up about the obstacles he faced when his recent directorial venture, the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, was submitted for certification. Alleging that the board requested 35 cuts, Lokesh claimed that Coolie faced a Rs 50 crore loss as a result. "I was okay with the nine muted words they asked, but not the 35 cuts. Do we release a complete film with an A certificate or an incomplete film with a UA certification was the question. We applied for re-censoring, but they once again recommended the same 35 cuts," he reportedly said during a recent press conference. Jan 27, 2026 11:22 AM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan delayed further Although the makers of the movie and fans of "Thalapathy" Vijay were hopeful that Jana Nayagan would finally get relief from the Madras High Court on Tuesday, the division bench's decision to send the matter back to the single judge has dealt them a major blow. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, has asked the single judge to decide the matter "expeditiously," while granting both parties proper opportunities to present their arguments. Jan 27, 2026 10:54 AM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: No respite for Vijay-starrer While pronouncing its verdict in an appeal filed by the CBFC challenging a single-judge order directing it to give a U/A 16+ certificate to the movie, a division bench of the Madras High Court noted that the appellant should have given an opportunity to the CBFC. While setting aside the January 9 order of the single judge, the division bench, however, sent the matter back to the single judge, "considering natural justice." Pointing out that the single judge (Justice PT Asha) should not have gone into merits of the case without granting a proper opportunity to the CBFC, and in absence of the prayer challenging the board chairperson's order, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, reportedly asked the single judge to decide the matter expeditiously after granting proper opportunity. The HC has also asked the makers of the movie to amend its prayer before the writ court and challenge the chairperson's order as well. Jan 27, 2026 10:45 AM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Division bench sends case back to single judge; sets aside earlier order In yet another setback for director H Vinoth's Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, a division bench of the Madras High Court has sent the matter back to the single judge, while setting aside the latter's previous order. Jan 27, 2026 10:34 AM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Bench assembles A division bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, has assembled to pronounce the verdict in the Jana Nayagan case. Jan 27, 2026 10:29 AM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: What has happened so far? With the Madras High Court set to pronounce its verdict in the Jana Nayagan case soon, the makers of the movie and fans of "Thalapathy" Vijay are hopeful that the decks will finally be cleared for the political action drama, paving the way for its release. Here's a timeline of events so far Jan 27, 2026 10:20 AM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Lokesh Kanagaraj to make cameo appearance in Vijay's swansong A day before the Madras High Court was scheduled to deliver its verdict in the Jana Nayagan case, noted director Lokesh Kanagaraj, confirmed his involvement in "Thalapathy" Vijay's swansong. "H Vinoth anna and Vijay anna called me and asked me to do it. I have done a cameo, that is all I can say for now," news agency PTI quoted Lokesh as saying during a press conference. Known for helming blockbuster movies like Leo, Vikram, and Kaithi, Lokesh's most recent directorial venture was the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. Jan 27, 2026 10:09 AM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: 'Won't succumb to pressure,' says Vijay Amid the Jana Nayagan controversy, Tamil star "Thalapathy" Vijay recently took part in a massive Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) event in Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram). While addressing the gathering, he assured them that he wouldn’t yield to political pressure. "The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has directly surrendered to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has indirectly surrendered to it. We do not bow down to any pressure. Does this face look like it would succumb to pressure? That will never happen," Vijay reportedly said at the event on Sunday, January 25. Read More Jan 27, 2026 10:03 AM IST Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: Madras High Court set to deliver verdict today Dear readers, Welcome to SCREEN! After being stuck in court for three weeks, director H Vinoth's Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is finally set to get clarity on its highly anticipated release date, as the Madras High Court will pronounce its verdict in the case on Tuesday, January 27. Although a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, heard the matter in detail last Tuesday, January 20, it abstained from pronouncing a verdict immediately. It is likely that the Madras High Court will settle the matter completely on Tuesday and deliver a definitive verdict. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates regarding the case hearing.

