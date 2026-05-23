Jana Nayagan producer confirms Vijay’s film still stuck at CBFC: ‘Waiting for certificate’

Vijay may already be Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, but the film that was supposed to mark his farewell to cinema is still stuck awaiting censor clearance. Producer Venkat K Narayana on Friday confirmed that Jana Nayagan had not yet received certification from the CBFC, months after its planned Pongal release was derailed by legal and political controversy.

Venkat K Narayana, producer of Jana Nayagan under the KVN Productions banner, spoke to reporters on Friday evening after being spotted at a temple. Initially reluctant to say much, he eventually acknowledged that the film was yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification, and said he hoped the clearance would come through soon so the film could release worldwide.

He exclaimed, “This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings. I came here for darshan and I am very happy that Vijay sir has become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. As you know, we have put the title Jana Nayagan. He has become Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. I am very happy. That’s why I came for darshan,”

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Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to open in theatres on January 9, Pongal, one of the biggest release windows in Tamil cinema. The film has been held up for more than five months, through a legal battle that went from the Madras High Court to the Supreme Court and back, and through a political transformation so dramatic that the man on screen is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The film and the man who made it

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth, marking his first collaboration with Vijay, and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Narain in supporting roles.

The film carries a specific weight beyond its production credentials. Vijay announced years ago that he intended to enter politics, and Jana Nayagan was understood to be his final screen appearance before that transition. He founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and contested the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, winning and being sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10. The film that was supposed to be his cinematic farewell has still not been seen by the public.

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How the certification process unravelled

The trouble began well before the release date, when the production team had submitted the film to the CBFC over a month in advance. However, they failed to secure a certificate in time. The board suggested cuts and modifications on December 19, 2025, but the final certificate was not issued. The CBFC then referred the film to a Revising Committee, citing concerns about the use of symbols related to the Indian Armed Forces without prior approval. A separate complaint also alleged that certain scenes hurt religious sentiments.

Venkat K Narayana filed an urgent petition in the Madras High Court seeking resolution. A single-judge bench directed the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate. The board challenged that order before a division bench, which stayed the single judge’s ruling on the very day the film was supposed to release, January 9. The producers then moved the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the High Court’s stay. The Supreme Court declined to intervene, leaving the film in limbo.

By February 10, KVN Productions had withdrawn their Madras High Court plea, choosing to engage with the CBFC directly rather than continue the legal route. Adding to the production house’s woes, the film was leaked online in April. Following the incident, multiple arrests were made in connection with the piracy case.