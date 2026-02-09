Jana Nayagan producer approaches High Court seeking permission to withdraw writ petition against CBFC

Once the Madras High Court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC's revising committee to review Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readKochiFeb 9, 2026 06:09 PM IST
Once the court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC's revising committee to review Jana Nayagan.Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's swansong before his full-fledged political entry. (Credit: Facebook/@kvnproductions)
Putting an end to a month-long intense legal battle, which delayed the movie’s release indefinitely, the producers of director H Vinoth’s Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan have decided to withdraw the writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging its decision to refer the movie to a revising committee. Initially scheduled to hit the screens on January 9, coinciding with Pongal, Jana Nayagan, which marks Vijay’s swansong before his full-fledged political entry, has been stuck in court since January 6, when the filmmakers first approached the Madras High Court challenging the certification board chairperson’s decision.

According to news agency ANI, advocate Vijayan Subramanian, representing the movie’s producers, has submitted a letter to the High Court informing it that his client wishes to withdraw the writ petition. Justice PT Asha is likely to take up the matter on Tuesday, February 10. Once the court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC’s revising committee to review the movie.

On Tuesday, January 27, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, had set aside Justice Asha’s January 9 order directing the board to grant a U/A certificate to Jana Nayagan. The division bench maintained that the principles of natural justice had not been followed in the case and sent the matter back for fresh consideration. However, unlike earlier instances, the producers did not quickly approach the single judge or the Supreme Court, and the decision to withdraw the writ petition was their first move since then.

