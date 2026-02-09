Jana Nayagan producer approaches High Court seeking permission to withdraw writ petition against CBFC

Putting an end to a month-long intense legal battle, which delayed the movie’s release indefinitely, the producers of director H Vinoth’s Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan have decided to withdraw the writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging its decision to refer the movie to a revising committee. Initially scheduled to hit the screens on January 9, coinciding with Pongal, Jana Nayagan, which marks Vijay’s swansong before his full-fledged political entry, has been stuck in court since January 6, when the filmmakers first approached the Madras High Court challenging the certification board chairperson’s decision.

According to news agency ANI, advocate Vijayan Subramanian, representing the movie’s producers, has submitted a letter to the High Court informing it that his client wishes to withdraw the writ petition. Justice PT Asha is likely to take up the matter on Tuesday, February 10. Once the court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC’s revising committee to review the movie.