Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date LIVE Updates: Producer approaches Madras HC to withdraw writ petition against CBFC

Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates: In a significant move that could potentially clear the way for the release of director H Vinoth’s Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, the producer of the political action drama has approached the Madras High Court to withdraw the writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In a letter to the High Court registry, KVN Productions, which bankrolled the movie, has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the certification board’s decision to refer Jana Nayagan to a revising committee. The matter is likely to be listed before Justice PT Asha on Tuesday, February 10.

The makers’ decision not to pursue the matter legally anymore comes more than a week after a division bench of the High Court set aside the January 9 order of Justice Asha, directing the CBFC to grant a U/A 16+ certificate to the movie. While sending the matter back to the single judge for fresh consideration on Tuesday, January 27, the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, observed that principles of natural justice had not been followed in the matter. Pointing out that the certification board was not provided an adequate opportunity to defend its decision to refer the movie to the revising committee, the bench also noted that the complaint against Jana Nayagan was “of a serious nature.”

Story continues below this ad ICYMI | What Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections During the hearing, KVN Productions stated that all 27 excisions and modifications recommended by the examining committee, which initially watched the movie, had been carried out. However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, informed the court that the complaint expressed concerns that certain scenes could hurt religious sentiments and allegedly portrayed the armed forces improperly. After hearing both sides, the division bench set aside the single judge’s earlier order and sent the matter back to Justice Asha for fresh consideration. Now, once Justice Asha grants permission, the makers of the movie can officially withdraw their petition. Marking Vijay’s swansong before his full-fledged political entry, Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to hit the screens on January 9, coinciding with Pongal. However, the producer was forced to postpone the movie indefinitely after it failed to receive relief from the court. The political action drama also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles. Live Updates Feb 10, 2026 08:50 AM IST Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date LIVE Updates: What will happen to Jana Nayagan now? On January 27, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, had set aside Justice Asha’s order from January 9 directing the board to grant a U/A certificate to Jana Nayagan. The division bench maintained that the principles of natural justice had not been followed in the case and sent the matter back for fresh consideration. Feb 10, 2026 08:30 AM IST Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date LIVE Updates: Matter likely to be taken up today by Justice PT Asha As per ANI, advocate Vijayan Subramanian, representing the film's producers, has submitted a letter to the High Court informing that his client wishes to withdraw the writ petition. Justice PT Asha is likely to take up the matter today. Once the court grants permission, the film can be submitted to CBFC’s revising committee. Feb 10, 2026 08:20 AM IST Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date LIVE Updates: New update on Jana Nayagan Producers of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan have decided to withdraw the writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging its decision to refer the movie to a revising committee.

