Jana Nayagan Movie LIVE Updates: Vijay film leaked online, clips surface on piracy sites and social media

Jana Nayagan Movie LIVE: Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is still awaiting its release date.

Jana Nayagan Movie LIVE Updates: Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to release January 9, however, days before the scheduled release, the film failed to secure its censor certificate, and the makers had to postpone the release. The film has since been dealing with censorship troubles, and even after trying various legal recourses, the makers are yet to announce the next release date for the film. But, in the midst of all this, it was shocking for the makers when clips of the film were leaked online.

The leaked scenes of Jana Nayagan include a roughly five-minute sequence with the film’s opening credits and Vijay’s introduction scene. A portion of the song ‘Thalapathy Katcheri’ has also been leaked. In another sequence, Vijay can be seen dressed as an inmate, holding a shovel. It is yet to be known how the film leaked in the first place.

Story continues below this ad Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth took to Instagram and requested Vijay’s fans to not share the clip. He shared, “Every scene carries someone’s dream. The leak before release is truly painful. Please support by not sharing it.” Since Tamil Nadu elections are scheduled for later this month, and Vijay is contesting in the elections, the film was halted as it went against the model code of conduct. Live Updates Apr 10, 2026 12:40 PM IST Jana Nayagan Movie LIVE Updates: Fans request 'don’t share the movie' After Jana Nayagan's leak news came in, a Vijay fan @nitheesh_in took to X to post, "#jananayagan black day for Vijay fans don’t share the movie and don’t download it guys ! It’s a piracy and we shouldn’t do it . It’s an offence and we don’t support such offences at large, if ppl do at large we can’t justify as just a movie download. Apr 10, 2026 12:20 PM IST Jana Nayagan Movie LIVE Updates: The leaked scenes gone viral across multiple online platforms The leaked portion of Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan also contains a prison sequence, where Vijay is seen dressed as an inmate holding a shovel, followed by a high-energy fight sequence in his signature style. The clips have since gone viral across multiple online platforms, though the source of the leak remains unconfirmed. Apr 10, 2026 12:17 PM IST Jana Nayagan Movie LIVE Updates: The leaked scenes details of Vijay’s film Footage from Jana Nayagan, the much-delayed final film of actor-turned-politician Vijay, popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’, surfaced online on Thursday night. The leaked material reportedly includes a five-minute sequence featuring Jana Nayagan’s title credits along with Vijay’s introduction scene, and a portion of a song titled “Thalapathy Katcheri.”

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