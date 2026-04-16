Jana Nayagan leak: Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing makes three arrests, freelance editor pirated the footage

As we are about to reach the midpoint of 2026, the fate of Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final film, remains uncertain. Originally slated for a grand release during the Pongal festival, the movie has been trapped in a state of limbo. After facing delays with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and awaiting a proper certification, things took a further turn for the worse when the film was leaked online last week.

Director H. Vinoth, in an attempt to control the situation, took to Instagram urging Vijay’s fans not to share the leaked clip. Several prominent figures from the film industry, including legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, condemned the act. Now, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has made significant progress in the case, arresting three key individuals involved in the leak.

Cyber Crime Wing arrests three accused

According to an official press release by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing, the investigation into the leak has led to the arrest of three suspects as of April 15, 2026. This follows six earlier arrests in connection with the case. The Cyber Crime Wing’s statement highlighted the role of the main accused, who had unauthorised access to the footage of Jana Nayagan.

“The main accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another film project. However, he gained unauthorized access to the footage of Jana Nayagan at an editing studio, stole the data, and shared it with co-accused individuals, which led to the film’s pirated copies circulating online,” the press release read.

It also stated that three accused were produced before the Hon’ble Court and remanded to judicial custody.

Parts of Jana Nayagan leaked online

The leaked material includes a five-minute segment showcasing Jana Nayagan’s title credits, Vijay’s introduction, and a portion of the song “Thalapathy Katcheri.” It also features a dramatic prison sequence where Vijay, dressed as an inmate, holds a shovel before launching into a stylized fight. The timing of the release has raised eyebrows, particularly as it occurred just days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where Vijay is contesting with his political party.

In response, the legal team representing the film’s production company, KVN Productions, issued a stern warning. A public notice dated April 9, 2026, emphasized that anyone sharing or engaging with the leaked content would face strict legal action. The statement made it clear that downloading, saving, or forwarding any part of the pirated footage could result in severe consequences.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | ‘What Shah Rukh brought to Aryan is truly one of a kind’: Maneesh Sharma on 10 years of Fan

Troubled journey of Jana Nayagan’s release

The road to Jana Nayagan’s release has been anything but smooth. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, the film’s launch was delayed due to complications with the CBFC. The censor board reportedly raised concerns about certain scenes, fearing they could stir public sentiment. What followed was a legal battle, with KVN Productions seeking the intervention of the Madras High Court to resolve the issue of delayed certification. However, the producers later withdrew their petition and opted to go through the revising committee process to secure the necessary certification.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the titular role, with an ensemble cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is now expected to release in theatres sometime in May or June 2026, though an official date is yet to be confirmed.