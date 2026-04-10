Jana Nayagan leak: Makers warn of legal action against anyone sharing leaked footage of Vijay’s film

The controversy around Jana Nayagan refuses to die down. After clips from the film were leaked online on Thursday, the legal team representing producer KVN Productions has now issued a public notice, warning of strict action against anyone engaging with the leaked material.

In a detailed statement dated April 9, the production house made it clear that the leak is being treated as a serious criminal offence. The makers have cautioned that even downloading, saving, or forwarding clips can invite legal consequences.

#JanaNayagan Just spoke with Regional Censor Officer, Chennai and briefed him on this urgent matter. He is ready to support and request Information & Broadcasting Ministry at Delhi to remove all links and act against those posting the videos and links. Suggest @KvnProductions… pic.twitter.com/9Dk4UAYqet — G Dhananjheyan (@Dhananjayang) April 10, 2026

“It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for criminal action.”

The legal team confirmed that proceedings have already been initiated against the source of the leak, with further action underway.

“My client has already initiated appropriate legal action against the person who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from the film Jana Nayagan and further proceedings are actively being pursued against all persons involved in such illegal circulation.”

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Public urged to stay away from leaked content

The producers have also issued a direct appeal to viewers, asking them not to engage with pirated material in any form.

“It is informed to public that not to download, receive, store, forward, share or circulate any leaked content relating to Jana Nayagan in any manner whatsoever through any digital or social media platform. Any person found hereafter involved in such acts shall face immediate civil and criminal proceedings at their own risk as to consequences.”

What has been leaked

The leaked content reportedly includes a nearly five-minute segment featuring Jana Nayagan’s title credits and Vijay’s introduction scene. Parts of a song titled “Thalapathy Katcheri” have also surfaced online.

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In addition, the footage shows a prison sequence, including a moment where Vijay appears as an inmate holding a shovel, followed by a fight scene.

Political blame game

The controversy escalated further when TVK General Secretary (Elections) Aadhav Arjuna alleged that rival parties were behind the leak, directly naming both the BJP and the DMK.

The BJP quickly dismissed the claims.

“This is silly. How can he say this? The movie is theirs and without their knowledge there are no chances of the release of clips. Intentionally they have released the clips to gain political mileage,” party spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Jana Nayagan delays

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, has already been facing delays due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was originally slated for a January 9 release but remains stuck in limbo.

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According to reports, concerns were raised over scenes involving extreme violence and certain army-related elements, prompting further review. The makers had even taken the matter to court before withdrawing the case and resubmitting the film with cuts.

Now, with the movie still under re-examination and unlikely to release before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the situation has taken a political turn.

Vijay, who is set to make a full-fledged political entry with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, recently alleged that hurdles in the film’s release were politically motivated.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj and Priyamani.

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Disclaimer: This article contains ongoing legal matters related to film leaks and political allegations. Readers are advised that these reports are based on statements from involved parties and have not been independently verified. For information regarding copyright laws or legal procedures, please consult official regulations or a legal professional.