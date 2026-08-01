Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9 Update: Vijay’s film crosses Rs 268 crore mark worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9 Update: Vijay film crosses major milestone at Indian box office.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9 Update: Vijay’s latest release Jana Nayagan has witnessed a further decline at the box office. After earning Rs 4.05 crore on Thursday, the H Vinoth directorial dropped by 12.3% on Friday, collecting Rs 3.55 crore.

With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 183.45 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 157.10 crore. Meanwhile, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 268.45 crore.

Story continues below this ad On day 9 of its release, Jana Nayagan saw an overall theatre occupancy of 24.96% in Tamil, with morning shows at 15.46%, 18.85% in the afternoon, 30% in the evening, and night shows at 35.54%. Also Read – Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s propaganda film makes even Sura and Villu look like masterpieces The release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has also impacted Jana Nayagan’s box office performance. On its second day, the Marvel film earned Rs 49.35 crore nett, taking its total India collection past the Rs 100 crore mark. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues to occupy a significant number of screens and is drawing strong footfalls in theatres. As Jana Nayagan struggles at the box office, producer KVN Venkat Narayanan attributed part of its underperformance to the film’s ‘A’ certification. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Narayanan said, “Unfortunately, we received an ‘A’ certificate. The Examining Committee had recommended a UA 16+ certificate, but the Revising Committee ultimately awarded it an ‘A’. Within the censor system, the difference can come down to differing viewpoints. Had we received a UA certificate, the audience base would have been much larger. Children, especially, would have enjoyed the film. They would have been excited by the drone and robot sequences and looked forward to those moments. Every aspect of the film was designed to appeal to different age groups because Thalapathy Vijay sir’s fans span generations across the globe. Kids would have waited and enjoyed the episodes of drones and robots. Youngsters would have connected with the transformation and social themes.” Besides Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Live Updates Aug 1, 2026 08:37 AM IST Jana Nayagan loses its momentum Within a week of its release, Jana Nayagan appears to be losing momentum. The film earned just Rs 4.05 crore across 5,496 shows, recording an occupancy of 16.9%. The film's worldwide total stands at Rs 268.45 crore.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd