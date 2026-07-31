Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8 Updates: Vijay’s film crosses Rs 260 crore mark worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8 Update: Vijay's film records its lowest single-day box office collection yet.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8 Update: After a smashing opening weekend at the box office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan has witnessed a sharp slowdown in its second week in theatres.

On Thursday, the film collected Rs 3.98 crore across 5,496 shows, taking its domestic net total to Rs 153.48 crore and its India gross to Rs 179.25 crore. Worldwide, Jana Nayagan has grossed Rs 260.25 crore.

Story continues below this ad On Day 8, Jana Nayagan saw an overall 21.58% occupancy at theatres, with morning shows at 16.54%, 19.77% in the afternoon, 24.15% in the evening, and night shows at 25.85%. The film has been facing stiff competition from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and its box office collections are expected to decline further following the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Also Read – Spider-Man Brand New Day movie review: Less Brand New Day, more New Branding Day Amid the film’s underwhelming performance, producer KVN Venkat Narayanan recently pointed to another factor that he believes affected its box office prospects: the ‘A’ certification. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Narayanan said, “Unfortunately, we received an ‘A’ certificate. The Examining Committee had recommended a UA 16+ certificate, but the Revising Committee ultimately awarded it an ‘A’. Within the censor system, the difference can come down to differing viewpoints. Had we received a UA certificate, the audience base would have been much larger. Children, especially, would have enjoyed the film. They would have been excited by the drone and robot sequences and looked forward to those moments. Every aspect of the film was designed to appeal to different age groups because Thalapathy Vijay sir’s fans span generations across the globe. Kids would have waited and enjoyed the episodes of drones and robots. Youngsters would have connected with the transformation and social themes.” Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Live Updates Jul 31, 2026 09:10 AM IST Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8: Vijay's last film sees 34.8% dip Jana Nayagan collected an estimated Rs 3.98 crore net on Day 8 across 5,496 shows, marking a 34.8% drop from its Day 7 net collection of Rs 6.10 crore. Jul 31, 2026 08:50 AM IST Language-wise box office breakdown for Jana Nayagan on Day 8 On Day 8, the Tamil version remained the film's biggest contributor, collecting Rs 3.27 crore net with an overall occupancy of 22% across 3,037 shows. The Hindi version earned Rs 0.48 crore net, registering 10% occupancy from 2,203 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.23 crore net with 15% occupancy across 256 shows. Jul 31, 2026 08:30 AM IST Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8: Vijay's film crosses Rs 260 crore worldwide According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has now amassed Rs 81 crore gross overseas, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 260.25 crore. The Vijay-starrer continues to hold steady in its second week, with the final Day 8 numbers expected after all shows are reported. Jul 31, 2026 08:22 AM IST Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8: Vijay's farewell film earns Rs 3.98 crore on Thursday According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan continued its run at the Indian box office on Day 8, collecting an estimated Rs 3.98 crore net across 5,496 shows. With this, the Vijay-starrer has taken its total India net collections to Rs 153.48 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 179.25 crore so far.

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