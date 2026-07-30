Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7 Updates: Vijay-starrer drops further, earns Rs 255.63 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 7: The film earned Rs 6.10 cr on Wednesday.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7 Updates: Vijay’s much-anticipated political actioner Jana Nayagan, which is also being billed as his swansong in films, finally hit theatres last Thursday. While the film opened to a strong response, its box office collections have gradually declined over the week. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 6.10 crore net in India on Day 7. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 174.63 crore and net collection to Rs 149.50 crore so far.

A language-wise breakdown of the Day 7 earnings shows that the bulk of the collections came from the Tamil version, which earned Rs 4.60 crore, followed by Rs 1 cr from the Hindi version and Rs 50 lakh from the Telugu version. Compared with Day 6, when the film collected Rs 8 crore net, the Day 7 figures mark a significant drop.

Story continues below this ad The film is currently running across 10,359 shows nationwide. Morning shows registered 16.62% occupancy, which rose to 19.23% in the afternoon before peaking at 24.38% during the evening shows, and 22.77% in the night shows. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju, Nasser, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani. Live Updates Jul 30, 2026 09:00 AM IST Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Vijay's film crosses Rs 255 crore globally Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan maintained a steady run overseas as well, collecting Rs 2.50 crore gross on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 81.00 crore. With the latest additions from domestic and international markets, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 255.63 crore, continuing its impressive box office journey in its first week. Jul 30, 2026 08:41 AM IST Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 7: Vijay's farewell film crosses Rs 149.50 crore net in India Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical run with a steady performance on Day 7, collecting Rs 6.10 crore net across 10,359 shows in India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 149.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 174.63 crore.

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